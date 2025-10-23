Guns N’ Roses Shut Down Rumors Following Technical Difficulties at Argentina Show

Guns N' Roses have issued a statement shutting down rumors following technical difficulties at their recent show in Argentina.

The rockers are currently on tour in South America. At the beginning of their Oct. 18 concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Axl Rose was experiencing some technical difficulties due to his in-ear monitor that made him unable to hear the whole sound mix.

Footage surfaced online of the singer kicking Isaac Carpenter's bass drum and later throwing his microphone at it, prompting people to speculate that there was drama between Rose and the drummer.

Guns have now issued a statement addressing the technical issue and assuring that Rose was not angry with Carpenter during the performance. Read it below.

During the opening song at our recent Buenos Aires concert, Axl's in-ear monitor pack had only the percussion in his ears versus his entire mix. The issue was fixed by our tech team by the third song and we had a great night. The situation had nothing to do with Isaac Carpenter's playing, who is top notch and a great dummer.

What Happened at Guns N' Roses' Argentina Concert?

A compilation of clips from the Argentina show was uploaded to social media over the weekend that showed Rose kick Carpenter's drum and later throw his microphone at it before walking off the stage.

Another video has since been shared online adding more context to the original footage. Rose told the crowd he was experiencing some hearing difficulties due to his in-ear monitor, saying, "[It's] not Carpenter's fault but his drums are running over my head like a bulldozer."

What Were People Saying After Seeing the Videos?

As the videos of Rose kicking the bass drum circulated online, many on social media speculated that the singer had intentionally acted maliciously toward Carpenter and doesn't like him.

"He doesn't really seem to be too impressed with Isaac either," someone commented on a post in the Guns N' Roses Reddit page.

"Hopefully it was just a technical thing and there wasn't some sort of drummer drama that he's taking out on Isaac," another fan wrote on the same post.

"He explained the issue to the crowd when he came back and was smiling and laughing about it," someone else acknowledged. "This is not the same Axl having meltdowns as we saw in the '90s but he is still passionate and wants to deliver the best performance possible, the mix was getting in the way of that and he got annoyed by it."

