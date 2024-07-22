Who is the better guitar god - Slash or Tony Iommi? You've got two undeniable greats in heavy music who've laid down some of the most iconic licks on guitar, but which one stands out the most in your mind? That's the debate at the heart of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on Loudwire Nights.

Slash burst upon the scene in the 1980s with Guns N' Roses, dropping signature guitar parts for such classics as "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Paradise City," "November Rain" and more. He's also carved out a solo career and been an in-demand guitar guest for other acts over the years, becoming one of the biggest names in heavy guitar music.

Tony Iommi, on the other hand, was part of one of metal's pioneering bands, Black Sabbath, where his unique style of guitar work can be heard on such classics as "Paranoid," "Iron Man" and "War Pigs" among others. Like Slash, Iommi ventured out with a solo record, and he's also made an impact with the Sabbath spinoff band Heaven and Hell.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the competitors in the 8PM hours on Monday's episode. Tuesday at 8PM will be dedicated to making the argument for Iommi, while Chuck states a case for Slash on the Wednesday Loudwire Nights at 8PM. You have all week to register your rankings of the two musicians, with the winner being crowned during a music block at 8PM on Friday's Loudwire Nights episode.

