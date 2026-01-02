Tony Iommi Makes Big Promise in New Year Video Message

Longtime Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has some big 2026 news to share as he reflected on all the big happenings in his world over the last 12 months for his New Year video message.

The guitar great took some time to reflect on the year that was, sharing some of his personal highlights while also having a moment of silence after addressing the death of Ozzy Osbourne in the video. But, within the chat, he also offered a preview of what 2026 is looking like for him.

What Is Tony Iommi Doing in 2026?

In a video message through his YouTube channel, Tony Iommi shared the big news about what's happening this year.

"There's a Gibson documentary coming out very, very soon and then, of course, in 2026, I shall have, definitely, definitely, my solo album out," said Iommi.

"I'm really looking forward to that. I'm enjoying doing it. It's been great fun and I really, really hope you enjoy it," he continued.

Though an official release date has not been announced, the guitarist urged fans to stay tuned as details will eventually be revealed as soon as they're solidified.

What Else Did Tony Iommi Discuss?

The video essentially served as a year end recap as Iommi ran through what amounted to a pretty busy year for the guitarist.

He spoke about the release of the Tony Martin era reissue of Black Sabbath's The Eternal Idol, being asked to play on the Robbie Williams single "Rocket" and his continued association with the Black Sabbath ballet which enjoyed a second run in the fall.

He hyped his association with the Laney TI-100 amp and the new Gibson Tony Iommi Humbucker pickups. And he also shouted out a guitar raffle fundraiser for a hospital that he was involved with.

READ MORE: Tony Iommi Grants First Interview Since the Death of Ozzy Osbourne

But the biggest moments of the year surrounded the celebration of Black Sabbath, first with a Freedom of the City honor from the band's home city of Birmingham to the artistic Summer of Sabbath celebration all leading into the massive Back to the Beginning concert that reunited the band for one last performance in July. Check out Iommi's full message and commentary in the video below.

Tony Iommi Shares 2026 New Year's Message