VOTE: Better Guitar Great – Angus Young vs. Tony Iommi

Who is the better guitar great — Angus Young or Tony Iommi? This one should stir up some debate! In this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show we're pitting the guitarist behind some of the catchiest and most iconic riffs in rock against the guitarist who arguably started the entire genre of heavy metal.

On one side, you've got the iconic Angus Young of AC/DC, a mainstay through all eras recognizable for his schoolboy uniform and famous duck walk onstage. But beyond the show, there are some of the most legendary rock riffs in history. "Back in Black," "Hells Bells," "Highway to Hell," "Thunderstruck," "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," "You Shook Me All Night Long" and plenty more immediately come to mind.

But on the other side of this matchup is Black Sabbath great Tony Iommi, the man whose signature style of playing birthed a love for heavy and darker music amongst music listeners everywhere. Whether it be "Paranoid," "Iron Man," "Into the Void," "War Pigs," "Heaven and Hell" or "Into the Void," you knew Tony had something special in store.

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As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both guitarists on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked guitarist will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: 11 Rock + Metal Bands That Found Success With a Third Singer

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

See Loudwire's list of the 75 Best Hard Rock + Metal Guitarists below.