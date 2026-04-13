The last two weeks you've voted on some of the greatest guitarists to ever play rock and metal. This week, we're pairing up the winners in the ultimate guitar great matchup. Let us know in this week's Chuck Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show if you think Jimmy Page or Tony Iommi is the better guitar great.

Jimmy Page went from being one of the more in demand session players of the '60s to a guitar phenom in The Yardbirds and eventually crafting some of the '70s greatest guitar licks with Led Zeppelin. Songs such as "Good Times Bad Times," "Immigrant Song," "Black Dog," "Rock and Roll," "Kashmir," "Whole Lotta Love" and more just roll off the tongue as great guitar songs. And we haven't even touched on his future works with The Firm, David Coverdale and Robert Plant.

But the competition is formidable because Tony Iommi's unique style of playing effectively launched what has become known as heavy metal music. As a member of Black Sabbath and the lone member to play on every Sabbath album, Iommi gave us such memorable guitar songs as "N.I.B.," "Into the Void," "Iron Man," "Paranoid," "War Pigs" and more. And like Page, he branched out with some solo records and the Sabbath offshoot Heaven & Hell.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both guitarists on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked guitarist will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: 30 Most Underrated Hard Rock + Metal Guitarists

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

See Loudwire's rankings of the Top 75 Hard Rock and Metal Guitarists of All Time below.