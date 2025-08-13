Robert Plant turned down an invitation to be part of Back to the Beginning, a farewell concert for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath held in Birmingham, England on July 5.

Reason Robert Plant Declined Back to the Beginning Invite

Plant recently spoke with Mojo, where he revealed that Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi invited him to attend Back to the Beginning at VIlla Park in Birmingham. The event was headlined by Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's final shows.

Osbourne died weeks later at the age of 76.

READ MORE: When the Back to the Beginning Concert Film Will Be in Theaters

Additional acts, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses and Slayer, played before Ozzy and Sabbath took the stage. Plant did not say whether he was asked to perform during Back to the Beginning, only that he was invited by Iommi to "attend."

"I said, Tony, I'd love to come, but I can't come," Plant told Mojo. "I just can't. I'm not saying that I'd rather hang out with Peter Gabriel or Youssou N'Dour, but I don't know anything about what's going on in the world now, at all."

The Led Zeppelin singer stressed that it was nothing personal and that he was all for the concept of Back to the Beginning.

"I don't decry it, I've got nothing against it," Plant said in the interview. "It's just I found these other places that are so rich."

Robert Plant Set For Tour, New Album

Plant is currently doing press in anticipation of his new album, Saving Grace, which is set to be released on Sept. 26. He also released the first single from the album, a cover of Minnesota indie rock band Low's "Everybody's Song."

A tour will follow the album's release. Plant will get things started Oct. 30 at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Robert Plant 2025 U.S. Tour

Oct. 30 - Wheeling, W. Va. @ Capitol Theatre

Nov. 2 - Charlottesville, Va. @ The Paramount Theater

Nov. 3 - Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

Nov. 5 - New York, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount

Nov. 6 - Boston, Mass @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Nov. 8 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 10 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Nov. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theatre

Nov. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Old Town School of Folk Music

Nov. 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Nov. 18 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Moore Theatre

Nov. 19 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre

Nov. 21 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Nov. 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The United Theater on Broadway.

Ticket information for the shows is available via Plant's official website.

The 19 Songs Led Zeppelin Never Played Live Recapping the Led Zeppelin songs that never made their way to the stage and crowds. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Black Sabbath Albums Ranked All 19 studio albums, from worst to best, Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita