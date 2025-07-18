Ozzy + Black Sabbath’s Farewell Coming to Movie Theaters – Here’s When You Can Watch It

The epic sendoff of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath touring career is headed to theaters for fans looking to relive the event.

How To Watch Back To The Beginning In Theaters

Back to the Beginning proved to be the proper farewell for Ozzy and Black Sabbath as they took the stage for the final time on July 5 in Villa Park, Birmingham, England. Some of the biggest names in rock and metal, including Metallica, Slayer and Guns N' Roses, also played leading up to the grand finale.

Fans will soon have a chance to do it all over again. Mercury Studios has announced there will be a concert film featuring footage from Back to the Beginning.

"Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held in Villa Park," Mercury Studios, along with Ozzy and Black Sabbath, said in a joint Instagram post.

Back to the Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow will land in theaters and also be available for home release sometime in 2026.

What Will Be Featured In The Back to the Beginning Movie?

Considering Back to the Beginning was a nine-hour event, you're not going to get everything from that day in the movie. But fans will get to see some additional perspectives from the show.

The announcement promises behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and live performances.

It was also mentioned that performances of Sabbath's "War Pigs," "Iron Man," and "Paranoid" would be part of the film. And while no other acts from that day were included in the announcement, there also was a promise of "Children of the Grave," which was covered by Lamb of God during Back to the Beginning.

Those not wanting to wait until next year to hear it can check out Lamb of God's recently recorded studio cover of the Sabbath classic on all streaming services.