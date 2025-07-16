The final Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath show was a big deal beyond what fans saw on stage in Birmingham, England, on July 5.

Looking Back At Back To The Beginning

What was billed as the Back to the Beginning concert celebrated the legacy of Ozzy and Black Sabbath with several big rock and metal acts playing as a lead up to their final live performances.

Bands like Metallica, Guns N' Roses and Tool performed abbreviated sets culled from their own catalog with the ocasional Ozzy or Sabbath cover thrown in to mark the festivities of the day at Villa Park.

Eventually, it was time for Ozzy to take the stage. Even amid a series of debilitating health issues, he still cranked out five solo songs before playing another four with the rest of the members of Black Sabbath by his side.

The moment proved to be an epic send-off for both Ozzy and Sabbath. A more than a week and a half removed from the event we are finding out just how big it was.

Back To The Beginning Breaks Record

According a report from Billboard, Back to the Beginning raised more than $190 million, which will be distributed between Birmingham Children's Hospital, Acorn Children's Hospice and Cure Parkinson's. Osbourne has battled the effects of Parkinson's since 2019.

That total makes Back to the Beginning the highest-grossing charity concert of all time.

Highest-Grossing Charity Concerts (totals provided by Billboard)

Back to the Beginning (2025): $190 million FireAid (2025): More than $100 million Live Aid (1985): Roughly $100 million Farm Aid (since 1985): More than $80 million Hope For Haiti (2010) $57 million

"It was over a year of hard work but heavy metal was the music that made me love music and it was a labor of love," Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who served as director for Back to the Beginning, said in an Instagram post. "We raised a ton of money for a great cause and so many great musicians and band and fans all over the world paid tribute to the ALL TIME greats."