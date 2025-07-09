Bill Ward has nothing but gratitude to show following the final Black Sabbath performance at the Back to the Beginning concert.

What Bill Ward Said About Black Sabbath's Final Show

Ward was back behind the drums for Black Sabbath for the first time since 2005 when the band wrapped things up at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on July 5. The founding member of the iconic metal act sat out multiple tours due to health reasons before the band started to wind things down.

Ward took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to show his appreciation for everyone involved with the momentous event.

"Packing a third suitcase in preparation to go back to America," Ward posted. "The handshakes and embraces and kind words from fellow musicians are still foremost in my often fading memory, worthwhile, long-lasting, holding. They punctuate how much we have missed each other."

Bill Ward's Message To Sabbath Bandmates And Fans

Ward also specifically called out his Black Sabbath bandmates in the post after sharing the stage with them for the first time in 20 years.

"Thanks to Tony, Geezer and Oz, the crews, everyone that put it together, and of most importance, the metal heads and bodies who have embraced so much and given their love fanatically."

He finished the message by saying, "you are truly immortal."

While we wait to hear "what's next" for the remaining members of Black Sabbath, Ward is heading back to the U.S. where he recently started a new ongoing radio show on public radio station KLBP in Long Beach, California. Ward will be a frequent guest in the studio as part of the station's LA Radio Sessions show.

The first episode is available on Ward's website.