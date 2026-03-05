Here are 10 essential metal albums from the 1970s that you should absolutely own on vinyl.

Look, there's no real way to accurately describe the sound of '70s metal, mostly because the genre was somewhat in its infancy at the start of the decade.

Black Sabbath were pioneers of the sound, starting in the 1970s with a string of solid albums that helped establish what it actually meant to be "metal." Others, like UFO and Budgie, would follow suit.

Then, you had acts that incorporated hints of what Sabbath was doing into a hard rock base. That's where bands like Deep Purple and Rainbow carved out a place among music fans.

But let's be honest here, more than half of this list could have been solely comprised of Black Sabbath albums and no one would have batted an eye. We didn't do that, instead opting to show the broad definition of metal in the 1970s.

(Don't worry, there is still a ton of Sabbath about to come your way as you scroll)

If you're looking to start collecting some of the best metal of the 1970s, here are 10 albums that need to be on your shelves.

Black Sabbath, Black Sabbath (1970)

Black Sabbath, 'Black Sabbath' Warner Bros. / Vertigo loading...

Key tracks: "Black Sabbath," "The Wizard," "Wicked World"

Black Sabbath, Paranoid (1970)

Vertigo Vertigo loading...

Key tracks: "Paranoid," "Iron Man," "War Pigs/Luke's Wall"

Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin IV (1971)

led zeppelin IV Atlantic Records loading...

Key tracks: "Stairway to Heaven," "Back Dog," "Rock and Roll"

Budgie, Squawk (1972)

MCA MCA loading...

Key tracks: "Whisky River," "Bottled," "Drugstore Woman"

Deep Purple, Machine Head (1972)

deep purple machine head album cover Warner Bros. loading...

Key tracks: "Smoke on the Water," "Highway Star," "Space Truckin'"

UFO, Phenomenon (1974)

Chrysalis Chrysalis loading...

Key tracks: "Doctor Doctor," "Rock Bottom," "Lipstick Traces"

Black Sabbath, Sabotage (1975)

black sabbath, sabotage Warner Bros. loading...

Key tracks: "Symptom of the Universe," "Megalomania," "Thrill of It All"

Rainbow, Rising (1976)

cover of rising by rainbow Oyster / Polydor loading...

Key tracks: "Stargazer," "Starstruck," "A Light in the Black"

Scorpions, Virgin Killer (1976)

scorpions virgin killer RCA loading...

Key tracks: "Pictured Life," "Catch Your Train," "Virgin Killer"

Motorhead, Overkill (1979)

Bronze Records Bronze Records loading...

Key tracks: "Overkill," "Damage Case," "Stay Clean"

Maybe you were lucky and got a hand-me-down copy of one of the albums on this list. If not, it might be time for you to inspire the next generation of vinyl collectors.

