VOTE: Better Guitar Great – Jimmy Page vs. Jimi Hendrix

Gotta love those riffs! This week in the Loudwire Nights Chuck's Fight Club poll we're asking you to tell us which is the better guitar great — Jimmy Page or Jimi Hendrix. Both are legends. Both are influential. But which one is better?

On one side of this matchup you have Jimmy Page. The guitarist was an in-demand session musician before finding fame with the Yardbirds and eventually venturing out to start his own group, Led Zeppelin, that essentially dominated the rock scene of the '70s. "Whole Lotta Love," "Ramble On," "Immigrant Song," "Rock and Roll," "Black Dog" and the list goes on of great Zeppelin riffs.

But then you've also got the legendary Jimi Hendrix in this battle. After starting off in the Isley Brothers backing band, Hendrix branched out to form The Jimi Hendrix Experience and later Jimi Hendrix and the Band of Gypsys. It didn't take long for Hendrix's genius to be appreciated as "Hey Joe," "Purple Haze," "All Along the Watchtower," "Foxy Lady," "Crosstown Traffic" and more solidified his reputation before his life sadly ended in 1970 at the age of 27.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both guitarists on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked guitarist will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: 30 Most Underrated Hard Rock + Metal Guitarists

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

See Loudwire's rankings of the Top 75 Hard Rock and Metal Guitarists of All Time below.