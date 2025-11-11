13 Musicians Who’ve Served in the US Military

There are quite a few rock and metal musicians who've served in the U.S. military, so we thank them and all the other U.S. veterans for their service.

The U.S. celebrates Veterans Day every year on November 11 because on that day during World War I in 1918, an armistice between the Allied Nations and Germany went into effect, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

"The restoration of the observance of Veterans Day to November 11 not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: A celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good," the site reads.

There are quite a few veterans within the rock and metal community. Some only served temporarily from the U.S. while others were actually deployed overseas and worked their way up the ranks.

Musicians that play or have played in Tool, Soundgarden, Limp Bizkit, The Doors, All That Remains and a few other acts are among those that have served in the military at one point or another. Regardless, they deserve to be honored for their sacrifices.

READ MORE: 15 Rock + Metal Songs About Soldiers

Scroll through the gallery below to see rock and metal 16 musicians who've served in the U.S. military.

16 Musicians Who've Served in the US Military These rock and metal musicians served in the U.S. military at some point. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

21 Rock + Metal Artists Showing Patriotism See photos of rock and metal artists showing their patriotism by wearing the American flag or sporting it in some other way. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

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