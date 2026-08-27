Maynard James Keenan has shared a message on social media regarding his hip replacement surgery, which he just had yesterday (Aug. 26).

According to the vocalist's post on social media, he first experienced a problem with his hip while on tour with A Perfect Circle in Europe back in July. Eventually, he was informed he would need a hip replacement.

Given all of his upcoming tour plans the rest of 2026 with Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, Keenan wanted to have the procedure done prior to the start of September so that he'd have ample time to recover. His first scheduled show of the fall is a headlining performance at Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky with Tool on Sept. 20.

In his message, Keenan was incredibly considerate of his bands' fans, acknowledging how many of them likely booked travel in order to see the shows.

The full post reads:

Don't be lazy. Read the whole post. July 3, woke up [in] Luxembourg on tour with A Perfect Circle. When I went to do my workout and hike, my left hip said no. Out of nowhere it just decided to not work. Had to finish the rest of the tour in pain with a cane. Followed by the frantic phone calls and emails to get to the bottom of it. Labrum tear? Hip replacement? Sprain? I needed answers fast because I have s#!t to do. Many tours. Starting in Sept. and all the way to Christmas, I'll be performing roughly 27 shows in 18 different countries with three different bands. Canceling isn't an option. People have purchased tickets and booked travel and lodging, most of which is probably nonrefundable. Hats off to the medical team in L.A. When taking recovery into consideration, my cut off for a hip replacement would be Sept. 1. These wizards all aligned their wands and got me in on Aug. 26 (Today. Right now.). Phew. #doitfordolly #theshowmustgoon ew. QueenBVinylCafe Queen B Sushi Tool Puscifer #bananas. Thank you, Lei Li K for sticking with me and enduring this delicious hospital food.

How Long Does It Take to Recover From Hip Replacement Surgery?

According to the Mayo Clinic, hip replacement surgery, formally known as total hip arthroplasty, involves removing damaged parts of the hip bone and replacing them with artificial parts made of metal, ceramic and plastic.

Typically, arthritis is the leading cause for hip damage that needs replacement.

READ MORE: 25 Rockers That Have Been in 3 or More Big Bands

The full recovery can take up to three months, depending on the person. So Keenan may still be a bit more stationary onstage when the tours kick off in a few weeks. Let's all wish him a speedy recovery that's as painless as possible.

See which other rock and metal bands are touring the rest of 2026 in the gallery below.