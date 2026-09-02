Tool's Maynard James Keenan is about to open a sushi restaurant and the menu includes at least one reference to his music career.

Keenan's Queen B Sushi is currently on track to open Sept. 4 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Reference to Band on Queen B Sushi Menu

The menu on Queen B Sushi's website features a variety of sushi, including rolls, sashimi and nigiri. Names like "spicy tuna," "California" and "shrimp tempura" will look familiar to most anyone who has ordered sushi just about anywhere in the U.S.

But one menu item stands out as a nod to Keenan's career in music and his band, Puscifer.

READ MORE: 25 Extremely Rare (And Expensive) Tool Things People Sell on eBay

Diners will find a dish called Puscifer Pops under the "signature rolls" section of the Queen B Sushi menu. The roll combines bluefin and whitefish along with crab, shrimp and ponzu, a citrus-based sauce commonly used in Japanese cuisine.

Full Queen B Sushi Menu Preview

The menu for Keenan's foray into the sushi business is pretty stacked as far as options. Diners can start things off with a series of small plates and appetizers, including asari-clams sakemushi (clams steamed in sake).

Here's a look at Queen B's starters and shared plates:

Queen B Sushi queen b sushi appetizer menu

The sushi menu at Queen B is split into three sections. The signature list offers rolls that contain a more complex list of ingredients.

The Torched Salmon roll, for example, contains salmon, cucumber, avocado and green onion. On top is flame-seared salmon and caviar. Check out the rest of the signature roll list below.

Queen B Sushi queen b sushi signature list

If you're a little less adventurous when eating sushi, the classic rolls menu might be more your speed.

Queen B Sushi Queen B Sushi

The final section of Queen B's sushi menu is dedicated to sashimi and nigiri.

Queen B Sushi queen b sashimi menu

Why Maynard James Keenan Is Opening a Sushi Restaurant

Queen B Sushi is the latest in Keenan's growing number of businesses outside of the music industry.

The restaurant sits just around the corner from Queen B Vinyl Cafe, which serves as a cafe, music store and even a barbershop known as the Barbifer. Inside the cafe, you can grab a cup of Cafe Puscifer Queen B Coffee or something off the food menu that was "carefully constructed by Maynard James Keenan along with award-winning chef Brent Vibber."

Keenan and his wife, Jen, are also involved in winemaking in the region with their Caduceous Cellars and Merkin Vineyards.

According to the Queen B Sushi website, it was a tour of Japan in the early 2000s performing with A Perfect Circle that made the 62-year-old singer have a deeper interest in sushi.

"It was an eye-opening and mind-blowing experience. While there, I picked up these amazing titanium and hardwood travel chopsticks from Snow Peak. And I've carried them ever since."

Queen B Sushi will be open Thursdays through Monday starting Sept. 4. The restaurant is currently accepting reservations through its website.

So, does getting sushi at Keenan's restaurant make you a top Tool fan? Here are some other factors to consider...