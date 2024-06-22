25 Extremely Rare (And Expensive) Tool Things You Can Get on eBay

25 Extremely Rare (And Expensive) Tool Things You Can Get on eBay

xtwilczak1971/chwe85/toolband2213 via eBay

Being a Tool fan can get expensive if you really want to take a deep dive into all of the band's collectibles.

Even as far back as the early '90s, Tool proved to be a marketing powerhouse turning out unique album packaging and selling limited edition items at their merch tables.

Today, eBay is filled with high-priced memorabilia from the band.

From drum heads to concert posters, sellers are hoping Tool fans will fork over thousands of dollars for hard-to-find collectibles. Then, there's also the somewhat odd stuff out there. (Tool bath towels?)

READ MORE: Someone Is Trying To Sell Final Damageplan Show Ticket Stub For $15K

Here is a look at 25 of the rarest and most expensive Tool collectibles that you could be your is you're willing to drop some serious cash on eBay.

Extremely Rare (And Expensive) Tool Memorabilia You Can Get On eBay

While Tool fans often have to be patient when it comes to getting new music, there is more than enough band items out there to keep them busy while they wait for the next album.

From drum heads to concert posters, sellers are hoping Tool fans will fork over big bucks for hard-to-find collectibles. Then, there's also the somewhat odd stuff out there. Who knew there were Tool bath towels?

Here is a look at what extremely rare and rather pricey Tool stuff you can grab on eBay.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

15 Most Expensive Metallica Albums You Can Buy Right Now

Discogs is a database for record collectors to log what they currently own along with which hard-to-find titles they've been trying to procure.

The website also acts as a marketplace where users can buy and sell albums.

We went through all of the entries for Metallica to find the most expensive albums you can buy right now (as of March 25, 2024).

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: eBay, Tool
Categories: News

More From Loudwire