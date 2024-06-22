25 Extremely Rare (And Expensive) Tool Things You Can Get on eBay

Being a Tool fan can get expensive if you really want to take a deep dive into all of the band's collectibles.

Even as far back as the early '90s, Tool proved to be a marketing powerhouse turning out unique album packaging and selling limited edition items at their merch tables.

Today, eBay is filled with high-priced memorabilia from the band.

From drum heads to concert posters, sellers are hoping Tool fans will fork over thousands of dollars for hard-to-find collectibles. Then, there's also the somewhat odd stuff out there. (Tool bath towels?)

Here is a look at 25 of the rarest and most expensive Tool collectibles that you could be your is you're willing to drop some serious cash on eBay.

Here is a look at what extremely rare and rather pricey Tool stuff you can grab on eBay. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll