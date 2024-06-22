25 Extremely Rare (And Expensive) Tool Things You Can Get on eBay
Being a Tool fan can get expensive if you really want to take a deep dive into all of the band's collectibles.
Even as far back as the early '90s, Tool proved to be a marketing powerhouse turning out unique album packaging and selling limited edition items at their merch tables.
Today, eBay is filled with high-priced memorabilia from the band.
From drum heads to concert posters, sellers are hoping Tool fans will fork over thousands of dollars for hard-to-find collectibles. Then, there's also the somewhat odd stuff out there. (Tool bath towels?)
Here is a look at 25 of the rarest and most expensive Tool collectibles that you could be your is you're willing to drop some serious cash on eBay.
Extremely Rare (And Expensive) Tool Memorabilia You Can Get On eBay
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
