A seller on eBay is looking to get $15,000 for a ticket stub from the tragic night Dimebag Darrell was shot and killed onstage during a Damageplan show.

Before we get into how this compares to other "final show" tickets, let's revisit what happened at Alrosa Villa nightclub in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 8, 2004.

The Night Dimebag Darrell Was Murdered

Damageplan were just starting their first song, "Breathing New Life," when the gunman opened fire killing four people including Dimebag Darrell.

The gunman was killed by police who arrived at the scene. Dimebag's brother and Damageplan drummer Vinnie Paul survived the attack. He died of heart failure in 2018.

Tickets were only $8 to get into the show that night at Alrosa Villa. The venue somehow remained open until 2020. A year later, the nightclub was demolished to make way for an apartment complex.

Comparing Final Show Memorabilia Prices

A seller on eBay recently posted a listing for a ticket from that night with the asking price of $14,999 or "best offer." The listing is not an auction, but rather an attempt to outright sell the ticket.

"Don't miss out on this pieces of history," the listing states.

The final Damageplan show ticket appears to be legit in the photos. It is encased in a hard-plastic holder and comes with a certificate of authenticity from PSA, a company that grades and authenticates sports cards and memorabilia.

The listing also notes the rarity of the ticket stub "as there were only 200 people in attendance."

For comparison, a listing for a ticket stub from Freddie Mercury's final performance with Queen currently sits at $999 on eBay. The Queen ticket, like the one from the Damageplan show, is both graded and comes in a protective case.

A ticket stub from Prince's final show in 2016 is currently up for auction on eBay with a starting price of $2,500. No bids have been placed for the stub.

The Prince ticket also has been graded by PCA and carries a "near mint-mint" rating. That's actually higher than the Damageplan ticket which was given a "very good" grading by PCA.

