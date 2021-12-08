The Ohio nightclub where Dimebag Darrell was killed onstage during a 2004 concert from his post-Pantera band, Damageplan, has finally been demolished, as a new video shows. The cleared site in Columbus, Ohio, will now be used to build affordable apartment units.

It was on Dec. 8, 2004, when four people — including the guitarist whose real name was Darrell Abbott — were murdered by a shooter who opened fire while Damageplan performed at the club, the Alrosa Villa. Dime's brother, Pantera and Damageplan drummer Vinnie Paul, survived. The perpetrator was killed by a responding police officer. Paul later died of heart failure in 2018. The club ceased operations in 2020.

See the fan-captured video of the demolition site, taken just this week, down toward the bottom of this post.

The development soon to sit on the site, Sinclair Family Apartments, was announced by the city earlier this year. The $3.3 million project is a joint effort between the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and Cleveland's NRP Group to build three, four-story buildings with units ranging from one to four bedrooms.

"A lot of the new affordable housing deals don't have the three- and four-bedroom units," Scott Scharlach, chief operating officer of the CMHA, told The Columbus Dispatch. "Good to house larger families."

The Alrosa Villa was a Columbus live music destination for nearly 50 years, hosting shows from rock and metal acts including Slipknot, Korn, Quiet Riot, Buckcherry, Matthew Sweet, Foghat and many more.

The Abbott brothers' joint gravesite is located in the late rockers' home state in Arlington, Texas.

Site of Demolished Alrosa Villa Nightclub in Columbus, Ohio - Dec. 7, 2021