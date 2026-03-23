Original Pantera singer Terry Glaze shared what was "amazing" about the band's '80s albums during a new interview.

Glaze was a member of Pantera from 1981 until 1986, starting as their rhythm guitarist before becoming their frontman. He sang on their first three albums — Metal Magic (1983), Projects in the Jungle (1984) and I Am the Night (1985) — before they parted ways.

Although the band's later releases with Philip Anselmo are generally regarded as their best, Glaze presented an argument as for why fans should listen to their early records and it's not because of his own contributions.

"Of course everybody's gonna look back at their first efforts and go, 'It's not as good as my more mature efforts.' But I think if you listen to that stuff, [Dimebag] Darrell's guitar sounds amazing from day one and especially by the second album, Projects, he's fully formed," Glaze said during an appearance on the Pod Scum podcast.

"If you can look back past my glam singing and listen to the guitars, the rhythms, they sound very consistent to everything they ever did. Darrell's just a badass. So I'm very proud and really fortunate to be just a tiny part of the history of that whole thing. I think I would encourage everybody to go back and look up Darrell's playing, 'cause it's just amazing."

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Glaze went on to praise Darrell's guitar chops, asserting that he was "destroying" songs by other virtuosos of the time such as Eddie Van Halen and Randy Rhoads while adding his own flair to them.

"How lucky was I that the first real band I ever get in, it's in a band with Darrell and Vince [Vinnie Paul]? It was just an amazing opportunity and I don't take it for granted," he added.

Check out the full interview below.

Original Pantera Singer Terry Glaze Shares What Was 'Amazing' About Band's '80s Albums

Glaze told Full in Bloom in 2021 that he left Pantera due to personal differences because "there were just disagreements on how to deal with each other," not because of the direction of the music or money.

"I'll just say this — what they eventually turned into is just incredible! I'm a big fan of what they did with Phil I just thought it was incredible."

Pantera are one of many bands that actually thrived with their second vocalist. See a whole list of others below.