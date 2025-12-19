Original Pantera vocalist Terry Glaze is back in a new supergroup called Axe Dragger, who just released their self-titled debut single.

Glaze is joined by Fu Manchu guitarist Bob Balch, Dark Funeral bassist Fredrik Isaksson and former Pentagram drummer Pete Campbell. Axe Dragger will release their self-titled debut album on March 6 via Ripple Music. It’s available to preorder now.

You can listen to “Axe Dragger” and see the full Axe Dragger track listing below.

Watch Axe Dragger's 'Axe Dragger' Music Video

How Did Axe Dragger Take Shape?

Axe Dragger began as a remote collaboration between Balch and Campbell, inspired by classic metal giants such as Judas Priest, Iron Maiden and Dio. Glaze and Isaksson later joined the fold.

The supergroup wears its collective influences on its sleeve on “Axe Dragger,” the first song they wrote. It’s a heavy, mid-tempo stomper full of nimble riffs, piercing vocals and evocative lyrics about fighting demons, wielding swords and stealing souls.

"This was the first song we wrote,” Balch said in a statement. “When drummer Minnesota Pete Campbell reached out to me about collaborating on a metal record, those riffs came out of me moments later. The song pretty much wrote itself.”

He continued: “I thought Terry Glaze would sound great on it, so we sent it over to him. When we both heard the vocals and lyrics, we knew we had something special. I mean — he sings the words ‘heavy metal’ in the first verse! That song lit a fire under all of us and ended up spawning the entire record.”

What Happened to Terry Glaze?

Glaze appeared on Pantera’s first three albums: 1983’s Metal Magic, 1984’s Projects in the Jungle and 1985’s I Am the Night. He left the band in 1986 due to disagreements over their musical direction: Glaze wanted to continue pursuing their glam metal sound while the rest of the band wanted to go heavier. Phil Anselmo replaced Glaze on 1988’s Power Metal.

Following his departure from Pantera, Glaze formed the hard rock band Lord Tracy. They released one album, 1989's Deaf Gods of Babylon, before disbanding in 1991.

Axe Dragger Album Cover

axe dragger album cover Ripple Music loading...

Axe Dragger, Axe Dragger Track Listing

1. "Axe Dragger"

2. "Give You Rope"

3. "Fight Another Day"

4. "Iron Rider"

5. "Eat Me From the Inside"

6. "Shock 'Em Dead"

7. "El Toro"

8. "The Damned Will Cry"

9. "Fire in the Madhouse"

10. "Death Is Calling My Name"