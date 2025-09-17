Cro-Mags frontman Harley Flanagan is appreciative of the shout-outs from name bands, but in a new social media posts he's calling out some of those groups for not taking him out on tour.

Cro-Mags have been a staple of the hardcore punk scene since first arriving on the scene in 1981. But while their energetic shows and vibrant early albums served as an influence to many, Flanagan has share his disappointment that the appreciation hasn't extended to invites for major tours.

What Did Harley Flanagan Say About the Shout Outs From Bigger Bands?

In an Instagram posting from his account, Flanagan voiced his frustration. The post has a graphic that states, "To all the famous bands that have been giving me love all these years and thanking me for the inspiration, etc., how about giving me a gig opening up for your bands instead of giving me love when nobody's looking? Thank you."

He elaborates a bit more in the comments, naming names and captioning the posting, "Everyone from Metallica to Pantera to Avenged Sevenfold to Green Day, Turnstile and so on and so on have given me props given me respect and love and called me a legend. It would be nice if somebody gave us a gig instead lol I’ve been working hard since the 80s how about a hand up motherfuckers instead of love when no one’s looking. I’m good enough to inspire you just not good enough to open up for you?? Lol."

Cro-Mags in 2025

Cro-Mags have released six studio albums over the years, most recently issuing In the Beginning in 2020.

The group may not be currently touring with any of the aforementioned acts, but that doesn't mean their not busy. The band is in the midst of a U.S. tour with dates leading up to the Sept. 26 finale at Brooklyn's CBGB Fest.