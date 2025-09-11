Hulu has released a trailer for its upcoming metal docuseries, giving fans a first look at what each episode will cover when it debuts on Sept. 22.

Into the Void Episode Listings

The eight-episode series titled Into the Void will chronicle events and bands connected to metal music throughout history. Each episode will feature archival footage paired with recent interviews of musicians and other industry personalities.

A trailer for the series released this week listed the following subjects for the eight episodes:

Episode 1

Randy Rhoads: The life and death of guitarist Randy Rhoads, including interviews with family members and Sharon Osbourne.

Episode 2

NME: Seattle death metal band led by Kurt Struebing who was convicted of killing his own mother in 1986 when he was 20 years old.

Episode 3

Judas Priest: Looking back at the 1990 trial when Judas Priest was accused of including subliminal "suicide" messages in its music.

Episode 4

Death: Chronicling the rise of the Florida death metal band and the 2001 passing of its leader, Chuck Schuldiner.

Episode 5

Wendy O. Williams: Toeing the line between punk and metal, Wendy O. Williams created a bold onstage persona with The Plasmatics that pushed boundaries and created controversy.

Episode 6

Confess: Iranian metal band that was given a combined 14.5 years in prison for what was believed to be anti-government and anti-religious views in its music. Band members later sought political asylum outside of the country.

Episode 7

Hellion: Focus on lead singer Ann Boleyn who fought sexism as a performer. She later earned her law degree to help battle the issue in courts.

Episode 8

Dimebag Darrell: The tragic death of the legendary metal guitarist, featuring interviews with his widow, Rita Haney, and former Pantera bandmates Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown.

What Viewers Should Expect From 'Into the Void'

According to Consequence, Into the Void is being executive-produced by the same team behind Vice TV's popular pro wrestling docuseries, Dark Side of the Ring.

Episodes of that series feature a narrator who talks through the story. Historical video clips and sit-down interviews are used to provide additional insights.

The trailer for Into the Void looks as though the series will follow a similar setup. Additional interview subjects shown include Randy Blythe of Lamb of God, Zakk Wylde and record producer Dennis MacCay.

Into the Void series premieres on the Hulu streaming service on Sept. 22.