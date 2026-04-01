A petition has been launched by a group interested in creating a memorial to guitarist Randy Rhoads in a California park.

Randy Rhoads Memorial Project founder Bill Lonero began exploring a way to honor the late musician after speaking with his sister, Kathy Rhoads D'Argenzio, via social media. Rhoads died in 1982 at the age of 25 after a plane he was flying in clipped a bus and crashed while on tour with Ozzy Osbourne.

Lonero approached D'Argenzio about the idea of a memorial. The two landed on trying to get something created for Rhoads in his hometown of Burbank, in Stough Canyon Park

"After a lot of research, I decided I wanted to make this happen," Lonero said. "I reached back out to Kathy and told her my plan, and she was 100 percent in board."

Fans Can Sign Petiton For Randy Rhoads Memorial

Soon after their initial conversation, Lonero launched an online petition to help convince the city of Burbank that a memorial to Rhoads needed to happen in the park. The petition has received over 3,500 signatures in the past two weeks.

Lonero said he has started an initial inquiry with the city, but the memorial is far from a sure thing.

"It will take time, and it will take many steps, but Randy's legacy needs to be honored and recognized by Burbank. "There is a plaque for him at the Rock Walk in Hollywood, but nothing of major significance in Burbank."

How the Randy Rhoads Memorial Will Be Funded

In recent weeks, Lonero has spoken with designers about the project and developed a rendering for what it could potentially look like. He estimates the memorial will cost between $200,000 and $250,000.

The early plans call for a statue of Rhoads playing a guitar while surrounded by a small pool of water. Park benches sit facing the proposed memorial.

rending of a potential randy rhoads memorial Rendering courtesy of the Randy Rhoads Memorial Project loading...

"Ultimately, I want the family to have final say on what the monument will look like as well as what will be written on the plaque," Lonero said.

He hopes to pay for the project through sponsorships and crowdfunding as a way to potentially give Rhoads' fans "personal ownership of the monument."

"The idea is to give fans, family and friends a place to go to honor and remember their time with Randy and think about the influence he has had," Lonero said. "Stough Canyon Park is where Randy spent a lot of time, and it was a special place for him and the Rhoads family."

Following his death, Rhoads' remains were placed in a mausoleum in Mountain View Cemetery and Mortuary in San Bernardino. His mother, Delores, is in the crypt above him.

More information on the gravesites of Rhoads and 12 other legendary rock and metal musicians can be found below.