The 66 Best Hard Rock + Metal Guitarists of All Time

Let the debate begin! The history of hard rock and metal is littered with blistering riffs delivered by incredible shredders providing memorable licks that just beg you to either pick up a guitar yourself or do your best air guitar if one isn't handy. But which guitarist is the best of all-time? That's a debate that set our Loudwire staff buzzing.

What makes for the greatest guitarist of all time? Is it the signature riffs you can't get out of your head? Is it the undeniable skill the axeman has that makes them the envy of all? Is it the influence they've given to the next generation? Is it the legacy they've created with years of hits and defining the sound of an era? The short answer is all of the above.

So, after much debate, we at Loudwire present you with the Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Guitarists of All Time. We know you'll be screaming at us every step of the way, so scroll through the Top 66 above and then let us know who you would've included (or dropped) in the comments section below.

66 Best Hard Rock + Metal Guitarists of All-Time

