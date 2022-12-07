A New Randy Rhoads Guitar Pedal Is Coming in 2023

Yesterday (Dec. 6) would've been the late, great Randy Rhoads' 66th birthday, and to commemorate his legacy, his family teamed up with Dunlop for a brand new guitar pedal that's coming in 2023.

The news of the new pedal, which has been named the Randy Rhoads Distortion Plus, came from the guitarist's sister Kathy Rhoads' Instagram. She posted a series of photos of the Dunlop team working, and wrote a lengthy caption about the project.

"We’ve been working with Jimi Dunlop and his team for quite some time now and we are happy to officially announce a future 'Randy Rhoads Distortion Plus Pedal'!" she wrote.

"Jimi and his team recently came down to check out Randy’s pedal board. For the first time in over forty years it was intricately examined, filmed, recorded, and documented at 'Musonia.' They have patiently awaited its return from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Randy always referred to it as 'The Chip Pan!')"

Apparently, some of the photos in Kathy's post feature the same location where his Jackson guitars were recreated as well. See the post below.

There's no confirmation of the pedal on the Dunlop website as of yet, so it's unclear when it'll be available for purchase or how much it'll cost. We'll reveal further details as they become available.

Dunlop has collaborated with a ton of musicians for signature pedals in the past, including Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell, Tool's Justin Chancellor, Slash and many more.