VOTE: Better Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist – Randy Rhoads vs. Zakk Wylde

Who was the better Ozzy Osbourne guitarist - Randy Rhoads or Zakk Wylde? That is the question Loudwire Nights presents to you as part of this week's Chuck's Fight Club.

One thing that has been a constant through Ozzy's solo years is that he's always been surrounding by some amazing talent and nowhere is that more evident than at the guitar position.

Upon his exit from Black Sabbath, Ozzy had Randy Rhoads by his side, showing off his amazing guitar talents on 1980's Blizzard of Ozz and its follow-up Diary of a Madman. But tragically, Rhoads life was cut short in a flying accident and the only other recordings to feature the guitarist were 1987's Tribute and the 2012 Ozzy Live album.

One of Ozzy's longest running professional relationships has been with guitarist Zakk Wylde, who first appeared on 1988's No Rest for the Wicked and continued with the band through 2002's Live at Budokan. Zakk has occasionally been called back into action by Ozzy at different points since - most prominently for 2007's Black Rain and 2022's Patient Number 9 albums.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club pairings, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle at 8PM on the Monday Loudwire Nights program, with time to make individual arguments for each during the 8PM hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. You'll have all week to rank the respective work of the two Ozzy guitarists and the winner will be featured in a rock block during the 8PM hour of Friday's Loudwire Nights show.

