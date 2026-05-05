Zakk Wylde is bringing back his Berzerkus Festival for a pair of 2026 dates to be headlined by Lamb of God. Both shows will take place on the East Coast with dates booked for Aug. 28 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pa. and the second show a day later on Aug. 29 at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y.

Wylde initially dipped his toes in the festival world with Berzerkus back in 2024. That single-day festival featured Black Label Society playing with Cody Jinks, Rival Sons, Black Stone Cherry and more.

So who will be joining Wylde and Lamb of God this year?

Berzerkus 2026 Festival Lineup

While Lamb of God are headlining both shows, Zakk Wylde will have his own bands with a major presence at the event. He'll be playing with the second-billed Black Label Society as well as Zakk Sabbath.

The festival will also feature Down, Suicidal Tendencies, Zakk Sabbath and Dark Chapel while the Scranton date will add on the tribute bands Fan Halen, Bonfire and Use Your Illusion to the bill.

Lamb of God are currently promoting their recently released Into Oblivion album, while Black Label Society just issued Engines of Demolition.

READ MORE: Lamb of God With Two Futures at Stake - The World's and Their Own

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What Else Is There to Do At Berzerkus?

The music is only part of the attraction at Berzerkus. Fans on hand can check out a curated car show, take part in the Ride for Dime, check out The Music Experience, watch the Strongman Competition and participate in a Hot Sauce Eating Contest presented by High River Sauces.

There will also be a Battle of the Bands competition taking place at the Scranton show on Aug. 28. And there are more attractions expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

How Do I Get Tickets?

The ticket pre-sale for both Berzerkus shows starts today (May 5) at 12N ET through 10PM local time on Thursday (May 7).

The general on sale and VIP ticketing will then follow this Friday (May 8) at 10AM ET.

Be sure to visit the Black Label Society website to get your tickets.

See other rock and metal festivals and cruises scheduled for 2026 in the gallery below.