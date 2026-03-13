12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (March 6-12, 2026)
There's a bit of a lull this week as we have only 12 new rock and metal tour announcements coming your way over the past seven days.
The biggest tours we have this week include the return of Dogstar, a heavy Kataklysm and Six Feet Under co-headline bill and more Fear Factory dates.
The bigger news this weeks comes on a smaller scale. Marilyn Manson has booked a special two-night engagement in Los Angeles to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Antichrist Superstar. Lamb of God have added a Philadelphia pop-up show to celebrate their new album. And 311, who just celebrated 3-11 Day this week, announced a 311 Cruise for 2027. Get all the details below.
'68
Tour Dates: May 13 - June 20
Support Acts: Derek Zanetti, Nate Bergman
Notes: This is the band's farewell tour.
Balmora
Tour Dates: April 1 - July 18
Support Acts: Holder, Azshara
Dogstar
Tour Dates: May 28 - 29; Aug. 1 - Sept. 3
Support Acts: None Listed
EMF
Tour Dates: May 7 - 16
Support Acts: Ecce Shnak
Exhorder
Tour Dates: April 2 - 19
Support Acts: Skinlab
Fear Factory
Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - 29
Support Acts: Darkest Hour, Brotality
John Fogerty
Tour Dates: March 14-21; June 26; Sept. 3 - Oct. 2
Support Acts: Steve Winwood
Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 7; June 23 - July 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Kataklysm / Six Feet Under
Tour Dates: July 8 - Aug. 11
Support Acts: Wormhole
Marcus King Band
Tour Dates: May 16 - July 25; Sept. 11 - 25
Support Acts: Penelope Road, Willow Avalon
Stray Cats
Tour Dates: July 24 - Aug. 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Toxhards
Tour Dates: April 24 - May 3
Support Acts: None Listed
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* 311 has partnered with Sixthman to bring the 311 Day Cruise back for March 10-15, 2027. The ship will set sail from Miami en route to Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Grand Cayman. Support acts will be named at a later date.
* Armstrong Metalfest is starting to take shape. Rivers of Nihil and Dying Fetus will co-headline the festivities on July 17 and 18 at Hassen Arena in Armstrong, British Columbia. Cyborg Octopus, Into Eternity, Fervence, Vintersea, Lycanthro, Iron Kingdom, Odinfist, Art of Attrition and more are also on board.
* Chevelle, Jinjer, Anberlin, The Ghost Inside, Less Thank Jake, The Bouncing Souls, Suicide Silence, Finch, Haste the Day, Terror, Emery, Pain of Truth and more will play the 2026 Festival Au Lac June 4-6 in Granby, Quebec.
* Deicide, Rotting Christ, Immolation, Orthodox, Legion, Violent Nature, Dying Fetus, Biolazard, Gideon, Mughshot, Samarra, Silence, Fox Lake and Gorrah have all booked side shows surrounding Sonic Temple.
* Mike Watt, Jim Lindberg, Jen Pop, Jason Devore, Triple Bueno, Water Tower, Hendrix Frankenreiter The Spinouts, Righteous Waves and Taft Buckley have signed on to play the Speakeasy Stage with stripped down sets at the 2026 BeachLife Festival. The music weekend is set for May 1-3 at the Redondo Beach, California waterfront.
* Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band and Megan Maroney will head up the NCAA March Madness Music Festival lineup, taking place April 3-5 in Indianapolis.
* Punk Rock and Paintbrushes will stage gallery and exhibition showings throughout the spring. Stops include Dropkick Murphys' Boston performances (March 13-17), Serj Tankian's Eye for Sound gallery in Los Angeles (March 21), the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach (May 1-3) and at the Welcome to Rockville (May 7-10) and Sonic Temple (May 14-17) festivals.
* Marilyn Manson will take over The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 to celebrate 30 years of the Antichrist Superstar album.
* Lamb of God will play a one-off pop-up performance at Philadelphia's Theatre of Living Arts on March 15 to celebrate the release of their Into Oblivion album. Fit for an Autopsy will support.
* The Dead Daisies will play a special show with singer Glenn Hughes on May 30 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Ill.
* Robby Krieger and the Soul Savages have booked a one-off performance April 24 at the Tuscany Suites and Casino in Las Vegas.
See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.
