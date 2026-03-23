VOTE: Better ’90s Rock Vets – The Offspring vs. 311

Warmer weather is on the way and all of a sudden it feels like time to hit an outdoor show and see two of our favorite '90s rock bands. The energy and the good times are always there, but which of these '90s groups is better — The Offspring or 311? That's our battle this week in Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

The Offspring formed in 1984 and issued their first studio album five years later, but it wasn't until 1994 that they had their big breakout with the Smash album. That year brought us "Come Out and Play" and the band never looked back. Their '90s resume is quite impressive with a string of hits that included "Self Esteem," "Gotta Get Away," "Gone Away," "I Choose," "Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)," "Why Don't You Get a Job," "The Kids Aren't Alright" and "She's Got Issues." And they've kept it going in the decades since with "Original Prankster," "Defy You," "Hit That," "Hammerhead," "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid," "Days Go By," "Coming for You," "Let the Bad Times Roll" and "Make It All Right."

Meanwhile, 311 also started in the late '80s and took a couple records before enjoying their breakout. After their initial charting arrival in 1993 with "Do You Right," the band just kept building a strong catalog of hits that included "Don't Stay Home," "Down," "All Mixed Up," "Transistor," "Beautiful Disaster," "Come Original" and "Flowing" in the '90s. They've since added "You Wouldn't Believe," "I'll Be Here Awhile," "Amber," "Creatures (For a While)," "Love Song," "Don't Tread on Me," "Hey You," "It's Alright," "Sunset in July," "Too Much to Think" and "You're Gonna Get It."

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both bands on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked band will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: 11 Essential '90s Punk Albums You Should Own on Vinyl

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.