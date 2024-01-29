Guitar legend Zakk Wylde has just announced his first-ever festival, dubbed Berzerkus, and the full 2024 lineup has been unveiled, including a country co-headliner.

The single-day festival welcomes five original artists, including Wylde's own Black Label Society, as well as three well-known tribute acts.

Who Is Playing Berzerkus Festival?

The Berzerkus Festival will be co-headlined by Black Label Society and country star Cody Jinks.

Other acts set to perform include:

Clutch

Rival Sons

Black Stone Cherry

Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute)

Atomic Punks (Van Halen tribute)

The Iron Maidens (Iron Maiden tribute)

In addition to music, Berzerkus will also feature a car show, music gear market, strong man competition, a craft beer festival, battle of the bands, the crowning of Miss Merzerkus.

A Ride for Dime charity motorcycle ride in memory of late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell will take place too.

Zakk Wylde, Berzerkus Festival Berzerkus Festival loading...

When + Where Is Berzerkus Festival?

The inaugural event is booked for Sept. 14, 2024 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania.

Poconos Park/From The Roots CEO John M. Oakes exclaims, “Poconos Park is honored to work with Zakk Wylde to host Berzerkus in the Poconos! Integrating Zakk’s vision and passions into a fan-focused festival experience is going to be fun for all who attend.”

READ MORE: Zakk Wylde Names The First-Ever Heavy Metal Riff (It's Not by Black Sabbath)

When Do Tickets for Berzerkus Festival Go On Sale?

A pre-sale begins on Feb. 1 at 8AM ET exclusively for those who register through the Berzerkus website. You can register for the pre-sale between now and Jan. 31 at midnight.

A press release states, "Registrants will receive early access to get the best seats or the limited quantity of Early Bird General Admission lawn tickets for only $19.99 (plus fees) before the price increases to Tier 2 or Tier 3 pricing."

The general on sale is slated for Feb. 2 at 8AM ET.

Wacth Zakk Wylde tell you all about his festival in the video below.

Zakk Wylde Announces Berzerkus Festival