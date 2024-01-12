Welcome back! After a little bit of a lull over the holidays, the touring announcements returned in full force this past week. There are 25 newly announced rock and metal tours just hitting this week, and there's a little something for everyone.

Asking Alexandria are heading out on tour with a stacked bill that includes Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive, Sevendust and Static-X are teaming up for a third leg of tour dates with Dope and Third Eye Blind has us dreaming of summer with plans to team up with Yellowcard. Then you've got Clutch pairing up with Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl for a powerful night of rock.

Some of rock's veteran acts are hitting the road as well, with Ace Frehley, Lita Ford, Dokken and more announcing new shows as well.

That's just the beginning, with a wealth of rock and metal tours revealed. Check out all of the tours, plus festival announcements for Bottle Rock, Boston Calling and Bonnaroo among others below.

'68

'68 Photo by Bobby Bates

Tour Dates: March 7 - April 6

Support Acts: The Callous Daoboys and The Homeless Gospel Choir

Ticketing Info: here

Art of Anarchy

art of anarchy Pavement Entertainment

Tour Dates: March 22 - March 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: These are the first dates in support of their Let There Be Anarchy album, due Feb. 16.

Ticketing Info: here

Asking Alexandria

asking alexandria Photo by Danny Worsnop

Tour Dates: April 12 - May 18

Support Acts: Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive and Nerv

Ticketing Info: here

Author & Punisher

author & punisher Chad Kelco

Tour Dates: Feb. 23 - March 3

Support Acts: Morne, Glassing

Ticketing Info: here

Bad Nerves

bad nerves Secret Service Publicity

Tour Dates: March 4 - May 19

Support Acts: Lilly

Ticketing Info: Here

Cattle Decapitation

cattle decapitation Nick Van Wilder

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 26

Support Acts: Carnifex, Humanity's Last Breath, Rivers of Nihil, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, Face Yourself

Notes: This is the 2024 Chaos & Carnage Tour.

Ticketing Info: here

Clutch

Clutch Dan Winters

Tour Dates: April 26 - May 19

Support Acts: Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl

Ticketing Info: here

Cro-Mags

Harley Flanagan Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - 25

Support Acts: Snafu, Writhings

Ticketing Info: here

Darkest Hour

darkest hour MNRK Heavy

Tour Dates: Feb. 29 - April 6

Support Acts: I Am, Mouth for War, Filth Is Eternal and Somnuri

Ticketing Info: here

Dead Poet Society

dead poet society Spinefarm

Tour Dates: April 14 - June 1

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: here

Dokken

Don Dokken Scott Dudelson, Getty Images

Tour Dates: March 1 - Sept. 27

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: here

Lita Ford

2014 Vinyl Inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Jan. 19 - June 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: here

Ace Frehley

Hannah Foslien, Getty Images Hannah Foslien, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Jan. 25 - June 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: here

Gravesend

gravesend 20 Buck Spin

Tour Dates: Feb. 29 - March 9

Support Acts: Maui

Ticketing Info: here

Stephen Pearcy

Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy performs onstage with the band in Irvine, California, in August 2015. Scott Dudelson, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Jan. 18 - May 4

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Pearcy will be performing Ratt's Out of the Cellar in sequence.

Ticketing Info: here

Saigon Kick

saigon kick Royal Avenue Media

Tour Dates: March 22 - April 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Peak era members Jason Bieler and Phil Varone will be joined by Stephen Gibb in celebrating 30 years of the Water album.

Ticketing Info: here

Saxon / Uriah Heep

saxon, uriah heep Ned Wakeman / Richard Stow

Tour Dates: April 23 - May 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: here

See You Next Tuesday

see you next tuesday Lauren Slavik

Tour Dates: April 19 - May 4

Support Acts: Mouthbreather, Mutilatred, Noisy Neighbors, Implovisve Disgorgence, Thin

Ticketing Info: here

Sevendust / Static-X

sevendust, static-x Chuck Brueckmann / Jeremy Saffer

Tour Dates: April 28 - May 18

Support Acts: Dope and Lines of Loyalty

Ticketing Info: here

Stryper

stryper Frontiers

Tour Dates: May 30 - June 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: The "To Hell With the Amps: The Unplugged Tour" comes as advertised. It's acoustic performances of their biggest hits.

Ticketing Info: here.

Third Eye Blind

third eye blind Shantell Breen

Tour Dates: June 8 - Aug. 3

Support Acts: Yellowcard and Arizona

Ticketing Info: here

Union Underground / Soil

union underground Scott Gries, Getty Images

Tour Dates: March 1 - March 23

Support Acts: Ra and Flaw

Ticketing Info: here

Upon a Burning Body

Liz Ramanand, Loudwire Liz Ramanand, Loudwire

Tour Dates: March 28 - April 28

Support Acts: Hollow Point, The Browning and VCTMS

Ticketing Info: here.

Vicious Rumors / Raven

Vicious rumors Napalm Records

Tour Dates: March 22 - May 4

Support Acts: Lutharo and Wicked

Ticketing Info: here

Zulu

zulu Live Nation

Tour Dates: Feb. 17 - 24

Support Acts: Spy

Ticketing Info: here

Also of Note:

beale street music festival concert crowd Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images

* The lineup for the 2024 edition of Bonnaroo was revealed this week, with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pretty Lights, Post Malone and Fred Again headlining the four day music weekend, taking place June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee. Other rock acts of note include Cage the Elephant, Taking Back Sunday, IDLES, Khuangbin, Interpol, Gary Clark Jr., The Mars Volta, The Maine, David Kushner, Larkin Poe and more.

Ticketing Info: here

* Meanwhile, out on the West Coast, the Bottle Rock Festival will once again take place in Napa, California the week of May 24-26. This year's bill is headed up by Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Nicks, while also featuring sets from Queens of the Stone Age, The Offspring, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket, Cold War Kids, Miike Snow, All Time Low, Chevy Metal, Chris Shiflett, Cannons and more.

Ticketing Info: here.

* And while we're speaking of festivals, the 2024 Boston Calling lineup was announced earlier this week. The Killers, Ed Sheeran and Tyler Childers will head up the eclectic 2024 bill. The music weekend is set for May 24-26 in Allston, Penn. Young the Giant, David Kushner, Cannons, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Trey Anastasio, The Revivalists, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and more are also part of the bill.

Ticketing Info: here

* Canada's Electric Highway Festival is starting to take shape. The festival is set for April 4-6 at Dickens in Calgary, Alberta, with the first wave of bands being announced. Anciients will headline the weekend, with sets from Dead Quiet, Empress, Flashback, Buffalo Bud Buster and plenty more on tap. More bands will still be added.

Ticketing Info: here

* It's been announced that I Am Morbid, the group featuring Morbid Angel's David Vincent and Pedro "Pete" Sandoval, will perform the band's debut album, Altars of Madness, during their May 19 set at the Milwaukee Metal Fest.

Ticketing Info: here

* Corey Taylor announced late last week that he's cancelling his upcoming North American tour. The run, which also featured Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth, was set to start in February. The singer revealed that his "mental and physical health have been breaking down," noting that he reached a place where it was unhealthy, and he was needing to take a break. Full refunds will be made available.