25 New Rock + Metal Tours + Four Festivals Announced This Past Week (Jan. 5-11, 2024)
Welcome back! After a little bit of a lull over the holidays, the touring announcements returned in full force this past week. There are 25 newly announced rock and metal tours just hitting this week, and there's a little something for everyone.
Asking Alexandria are heading out on tour with a stacked bill that includes Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive, Sevendust and Static-X are teaming up for a third leg of tour dates with Dope and Third Eye Blind has us dreaming of summer with plans to team up with Yellowcard. Then you've got Clutch pairing up with Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl for a powerful night of rock.
Some of rock's veteran acts are hitting the road as well, with Ace Frehley, Lita Ford, Dokken and more announcing new shows as well.
That's just the beginning, with a wealth of rock and metal tours revealed. Check out all of the tours, plus festival announcements for Bottle Rock, Boston Calling and Bonnaroo among others below.
'68
Tour Dates: March 7 - April 6
Support Acts: The Callous Daoboys and The Homeless Gospel Choir
Ticketing Info: here
Art of Anarchy
Tour Dates: March 22 - March 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: These are the first dates in support of their Let There Be Anarchy album, due Feb. 16.
Ticketing Info: here
Asking Alexandria
Tour Dates: April 12 - May 18
Support Acts: Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive and Nerv
Ticketing Info: here
Author & Punisher
Tour Dates: Feb. 23 - March 3
Support Acts: Morne, Glassing
Ticketing Info: here
Bad Nerves
Tour Dates: March 4 - May 19
Support Acts: Lilly
Ticketing Info: Here
Cattle Decapitation
Tour Dates: April 30 - May 26
Support Acts: Carnifex, Humanity's Last Breath, Rivers of Nihil, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, Face Yourself
Notes: This is the 2024 Chaos & Carnage Tour.
Ticketing Info: here
Clutch
Tour Dates: April 26 - May 19
Support Acts: Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl
Ticketing Info: here
Cro-Mags
Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - 25
Support Acts: Snafu, Writhings
Ticketing Info: here
Darkest Hour
Tour Dates: Feb. 29 - April 6
Support Acts: I Am, Mouth for War, Filth Is Eternal and Somnuri
Ticketing Info: here
Dead Poet Society
Tour Dates: April 14 - June 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Dokken
Tour Dates: March 1 - Sept. 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Lita Ford
Tour Dates: Jan. 19 - June 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Ace Frehley
Tour Dates: Jan. 25 - June 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Gravesend
Tour Dates: Feb. 29 - March 9
Support Acts: Maui
Ticketing Info: here
Stephen Pearcy
Tour Dates: Jan. 18 - May 4
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Pearcy will be performing Ratt's Out of the Cellar in sequence.
Ticketing Info: here
Saigon Kick
Tour Dates: March 22 - April 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Peak era members Jason Bieler and Phil Varone will be joined by Stephen Gibb in celebrating 30 years of the Water album.
Ticketing Info: here
Saxon / Uriah Heep
Tour Dates: April 23 - May 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
See You Next Tuesday
Tour Dates: April 19 - May 4
Support Acts: Mouthbreather, Mutilatred, Noisy Neighbors, Implovisve Disgorgence, Thin
Ticketing Info: here
Sevendust / Static-X
Tour Dates: April 28 - May 18
Support Acts: Dope and Lines of Loyalty
Ticketing Info: here
Stryper
Tour Dates: May 30 - June 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The "To Hell With the Amps: The Unplugged Tour" comes as advertised. It's acoustic performances of their biggest hits.
Ticketing Info: here.
Third Eye Blind
Tour Dates: June 8 - Aug. 3
Support Acts: Yellowcard and Arizona
Ticketing Info: here
Union Underground / Soil
Tour Dates: March 1 - March 23
Support Acts: Ra and Flaw
Ticketing Info: here
Upon a Burning Body
Tour Dates: March 28 - April 28
Support Acts: Hollow Point, The Browning and VCTMS
Ticketing Info: here.
Vicious Rumors / Raven
Tour Dates: March 22 - May 4
Support Acts: Lutharo and Wicked
Ticketing Info: here
Zulu
Tour Dates: Feb. 17 - 24
Support Acts: Spy
Ticketing Info: here
Also of Note:
* The lineup for the 2024 edition of Bonnaroo was revealed this week, with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pretty Lights, Post Malone and Fred Again headlining the four day music weekend, taking place June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee. Other rock acts of note include Cage the Elephant, Taking Back Sunday, IDLES, Khuangbin, Interpol, Gary Clark Jr., The Mars Volta, The Maine, David Kushner, Larkin Poe and more.
Ticketing Info: here
* Meanwhile, out on the West Coast, the Bottle Rock Festival will once again take place in Napa, California the week of May 24-26. This year's bill is headed up by Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Nicks, while also featuring sets from Queens of the Stone Age, The Offspring, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket, Cold War Kids, Miike Snow, All Time Low, Chevy Metal, Chris Shiflett, Cannons and more.
Ticketing Info: here.
* And while we're speaking of festivals, the 2024 Boston Calling lineup was announced earlier this week. The Killers, Ed Sheeran and Tyler Childers will head up the eclectic 2024 bill. The music weekend is set for May 24-26 in Allston, Penn. Young the Giant, David Kushner, Cannons, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Trey Anastasio, The Revivalists, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and more are also part of the bill.
Ticketing Info: here
* Canada's Electric Highway Festival is starting to take shape. The festival is set for April 4-6 at Dickens in Calgary, Alberta, with the first wave of bands being announced. Anciients will headline the weekend, with sets from Dead Quiet, Empress, Flashback, Buffalo Bud Buster and plenty more on tap. More bands will still be added.
Ticketing Info: here
* It's been announced that I Am Morbid, the group featuring Morbid Angel's David Vincent and Pedro "Pete" Sandoval, will perform the band's debut album, Altars of Madness, during their May 19 set at the Milwaukee Metal Fest.
Ticketing Info: here
* Corey Taylor announced late last week that he's cancelling his upcoming North American tour. The run, which also featured Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth, was set to start in February. The singer revealed that his "mental and physical health have been breaking down," noting that he reached a place where it was unhealthy, and he was needing to take a break. Full refunds will be made available.
