13 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 14-20, 2024)
It was a rather light week for new rock and metal tour announcements this week, but there's still some concerts that will draw your attention.
We've got 13 new tours on the docket, plus announcements for multiple festivals and the reveal of the Monsters of Rock 2025 Cruise lineup.
Among the name acts dropping new tour dates this week are Bad Religion, The Cult and Fever 333. You've also got the Eagles as the latest act to play a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. And the always entertaining GWAR are back with more shows.
See all of the upcoming tours and see what you want to spend your concert dollar on by scrolling through the tours below.
Bad Nerves
Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - Oct. 2
Support Acts: None, but supporting The Hives on select shows
Ticketing Info
Bad Religion
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 19
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Scott Bartlett / Paul McCoy
Tour Dates: July 12 - Sept. 15
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Acoustic tour
Ticketing Info
Black Tusk
Tour Dates: July 13 - Sept. 21
Support Acts: Somnuri, Horseburner
Ticketing Info
The Black Moods
Tour Dates: July 5 - Sept. 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Candy
Tour Dates: June 21 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: Everybody Gets Hurt, Division of Mind, Final Resting Place, Sector, Last Man Out, Extinguish, GUMM, Zulu
Ticketing Info
The Cult
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 1
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Eagles
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Nov. 9
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: Residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas
Ticketing Info
Fever 333
Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 8
Support Acts: Zulu, Move, Hue, Clique and Bucki Sugar
Ticketing Info
The Georgia Thunderbolts
Tour Dates: June 27 - Aug. 10; Sept. 14 - Dec. 14
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
GWAR
Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 20
Support Acts: Dark Funeral, Squid Pisser, Cancer Bats
Ticketing Info
Yngwie Malmsteen
Tour Dates: Sept. 26 - Nov. 28
Support Acts: Kurt Deimer
Ticketing Info
Bob Mould
Tour Dates: July 25 - 27; Sept. 6 - Oct. 22
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The Monsters of Rock Cruise will take place March 10-15 in 2025. Tesla, Michael Schenker, Krokus, Extreme, Winger, Stephen Pearcy, Queensryche, Michael Monroe, L.A. Guns, Slaughter, Lynch Mob, Vixen and plenty more will take part. The cruise departs Miami en route to Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas.
Booking Info
*The lineup for Crucialfest 2024 is coming together. Mars Red Sky, Midwife, Howling Giant, Ex Everything, Onsetter, Iota, Violet Temper, Dehorn and Gost will play Metro Music Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sept. 13.
Ticketing Info
* Autumn Lies Buried will headline the Tennessee Metal Devastation Festival Oct. 5 in Jackson, Tennessee. Summoner's Circle, Arsenic Addiction, Violence System, The Red Mountain and more have also been announced for the day-long event.
Ticketing Info
* Today Is the Day have added four more summer dates, with the band pulling material from throughout their catalog. Stops include Jewell in Manchester, New Hampshire on Aug. 8, Cherry Street Station in Wallingford, Connecticut on Aug. 9, Lucky 13 Saloon in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 10 and Geno's Rock Club in Portland, Maine on Aug. 11.
Ticketing Info
