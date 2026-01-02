What big rock and metal albums are turning 50 in 2026?

We've got some bonafide classics that are hitting the big 5-O this year. It was the mid-1970s and while disco was having its moment, rock and metal were not exactly ready to give up the throne. Rod Stewart had the No. 1 song, the Eagles released one of the biggest selling albums of all-time and a far from overnight success story out of Boston was becoming the hottest new rock band in the world.

Both KISS and AC/DC squeezed out two albums in a calendar year, though one of AC/DC's albums didn't arrive in the U.S. until five years later. Aerosmith launched one of the '70s most revered albums and Blue Oyster Cult got us hooked on more cowbell on their 1976 standout LP.

It was a year that gave us the debut of Family Feud, a hero to cheer for in Rocky, a family to stay home for on Happy Days and a mop topped group of punks who liked to count it off named the Ramones that kicked off a punk revolution.

Wow! 50 years ia a long time, but some of these albums remain timeless. Take a look below and tell us your favorite rock and metal albums that came from 1976 below.

31 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 50 in 2026

