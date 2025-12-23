What are the most anticipated rock and metal albums of 2026? Let's find out and let's take a look at the bands who currently working on new music, but haven't announced an album yet.

The 2020s are racing by and we've only got four years left.

Leading the way in 2026, all eyes are on Megadeth, whose self-titled January album will be their last-ever record. It's even going to feature their version of the Metallica song "Ride the Lightning," which Dave Mustaine famously co-wrote. If you're sad about Megadeth saying goodbye, you'll at least have plenty of time — Mustaine said the farewell tour will last about three to five years.

READ MORE: The 51 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2025

There's loads of other thrash on the way, too. Kreator also have a January release (Krushers of the World), while Exodus, Anthrax, Death Angel and Overkill are all readying new material.

Even earlier in the year, Alter Bridge are returning with their first new album since 2022. Of course, the band's instrumental section have been quite busy with Creed's comeback over the last couple years and singer Myles Kennedy has been busy with his own solo career and singing with Slash and The Conspirators. Guitarist Mark Tremonti even managed to squeeze out a solo record last year. They're quite the productive bunch!

Poppy, another prolific artist, is looking ahead to her seventh album, Empty Hands and already it's looking like another great year for heavy music.

See what's coming in 2026 below!

The Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2026 We're on the back half of the 2020s. Take a look at some of the biggest releases due in 2026 AND check out what artists are working on new music but haven't announced an album yet. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

And now let's look back on all the standout albums of 2025!

The 51 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2025 We're more than half way through the decade! Let's revisit the best rock and metal albums of 2025, in the order they were released.

See how many of your favorite albums from this year made the list!

Contributions by Chuck Armstrong (CA), Jordan Blum (JB), Rob Carroll (RC), Chad Childers (CC), Joe DiVita (JD), John Hill (JH) and Lauryn Schaffner (LS). Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

Shop for Your Favorite Albums in the Loudwire Store

Thousands of titles of vinyl, band shirts, turntables, speakers and so much more.

Buy or browse at the Loudwire Store.