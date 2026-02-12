30 Rock + Metal Bands You Might Not Know, But Will in 2026

You might not know these rock and metal bands, but you should by the end of 2026.

From hard rock to hardcore, nearly every subgenre of rock and metal is seeing a surge of new acts that deserve to be noticed by a much larger audience. Some wrapped up 2025 releasing well-received albums, while others have already generated a fair amount of buzz before their proper full-length debut lands in 2026.

READ MORE: The 51 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2025

Then, there are the bands that have been toiling away in their local scenes for years, grinding to reach that next level as we look to close out the 2020s over the next few years.

No matter what road they took to get there, here are 30 bands you absolutely need to know in 2026.

Contributions by Jordan Blum (JB), Rob Carroll (RC), Chad Childers (CC), Joe DiVita (JD) and Lauryn Schaffner (LS)

AEMIA

From: Vancouver, Canada

Formed In: 2024

Recommended Songs: “Stars,” “Kleptomaniac,” “From”

For Fans Of: Poppy, Evanescence, Deftones

Within just two short years and with only three songs, AEMIA’s husband and wife co-founders Kimia Ravangar (vocals) and Kourosh Zarandooz (guitar) are already onto something that sounds big. Meeting the moment in the current heavy music landscape, their sound is defined by densely lush atmospheres that occasionally skew ethereal and bottom-heavy rhythms that offer a lot of cross-section variety.

Wisely electing to build a social media presence and trickle out individual songs out so they have actual fans to release an album to, AEMIA are working with producers JT Daly (PVRIS, Demi Lovato) and George Lever (Sleep Token, Thornhill) as they refine and reshape their style.

—JD

Calling All Captains

From: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Formed In: 2014

Recommended Songs: “Chasing Ghosts,” “Fools Gold,” “Tailspin,” “Dark Clouds”

For Fans Of: Blink-182, Hot Mulligan, Knuckle Puck

It’s been a steady ascent for the Canadian upstarts. Blending a mix of pop-punk, emo, post hardcore and even some new wave vibes, the band has delivered some vibrant and passionate songs. Their latest album is The Things I’ve Lost featuring the single “Dark Clouds.”

—CC

From: Oshawa, Ontario, Canada

Formed In: 2015

Recommended Songs: "White Buffalo," "Lady of the Lake, "Apocalypse"

For Fans Of: super duper long songs, Rush, duo bands that sound as big as a four-piece

Prog rock devotees may already be familiar with this Canadian duo. The three-time Juno Award nominees (more or less, the Grammys of the Great White North) and Breakthrough Group of the Year winners in 2021, Crown Lands have earned the praise of Dream Theater's James LaBrie and KISS' Gene Simmons.

With a folk-skewed take on classic prog rock in vein of '70s Rush and the like, Crown Lands cleverly tamper it with mystic psychedelia that even elementally encroaches soul territory.

"Apocalypse," the 19-minute title track closer on their new album, is a daring first glimpse at the LP and one asserts its right for your full attention.

—JD

Daisy Grenade

From: New York City, New York

Formed In: 2021

Recommended Songs: “Riot,” “Are You Scared of Me Yet?,” “King for a Day” (Featuring Deadlands’ Kasey Karlsen), “Good Luck (Wish You Hell)”

For Fans Of: Paramore, Meet Me & the Altar

The duo of Keaton Whittaker and Dani Nigro have honed their craft opening for Fall Out Boy, Pierce the Veil, Waterparks and Honey Revenge and have just booked their first headline tour of the United States,

Daisy Grenade bring together an intoxicating mix of attitude and undeniable hooks in delivering empowering and highly catchy anthems from the female perspective. It’s equal parts chaotic and cool and definitely worth checking out.

—CC

Dark Sun

From: Chicago, Illinois

Formed In: 2017

Recommended Songs: “Dig Down,” “Down to Nothing,” “Try to Pretend”

For Fans Of: Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and other metal-leaning grunge bands

Dark Sun have the kind of dark, haunting sound that could’ve been stripped right from the ‘90s. Hailing from the Midwest, the trio’s sound is heavy but melodic, fuzzy but emotional — the exact combination that made so many of us fall in love with grunge in the first place, blurring the line between rock and metal.

—LS

Edgehill

From: Nashville, Tennessee

Formed In: 2021

Recommended Songs: “Doubletake,” “Love to Go,” “Shooting Glances,” “Lookaround”

For Fans Of: Kings of Leon, Coin, Dayglo

The trio met while they were students at Vanderbilt University. They quickly garnered a reputation around Nashville for their energetic stage shows and honed their craft playing house shows. With catchy hooks and a guitar-centric sound, the band quickly built a fan base through TikTok.

Alternative radio has taken notice with “Doubletake” cracking the Top 20 and “Love to Go” starting to garner attention in the lead up to their 2026 debut album, Ode to the Greyhouse.

—CC

Ekko Astral

From: Washington, D.C.

Formed In: 2021

Recommended Songs: “baethoven,” “head empty blues,” “horseglue”

For Fans Of: Mannequin Pussy, Bikini Kill, burning it all down

Has there ever been a more perfect time for the rise of a Washington, D.C.-based band that describes itself as “dystopiacore?”

Ekko Astral received much-deserved praise for their 2024 full-length debut, pink balloons, which was filled with angular noise punk songs. Given the news headlines since that time, you should expect even more biting commentary if Ekko Astral’s follow-up arrives this year.

Oh, and the band is fronted by a former congressional reporter who chronicles her escape from that career on the band’s latest single, “horseglue.”

—RC

Final Gasp

From: Boston, Massachusetts

Formed In: no year listed

Recommended Songs: “Mourning Moon,” “Climax Infinity,” “The Apparition”

For Fans Of: Unto Others, Twitching Tongues, Tribulation, the first four Danzig albums

Plenty of musicians worship the Misfits, but not nearly enough kneel at the altar of Danzig 1-4 and the occult sleaze riffage of John Christ. The true beauty of Final Gasp’s music is the unholy marriage of the aforementioned with rock-focused drumming and sinister goth vibes — call it our favorite kind of throuple.

When it comes to touring, they’re a great add-on with flexibility for just about any metal bill of the non-core variety. New Day Symptoms, out this year, is Final Gasp’s second release and finds them embarking on their own North American headline run.

—JD

GASKET

From: Baltimore, Maryland

Formed In: 2022

Recommended Songs: “Blood to Bone,” “Purest Existence,” “Die Trying”

For Fans Of: Incendiary, Judiciary, the vocal stylings of Bryan Garris from Knocked Loose

GASKET’s self-titled debut somewhat flew under the radar when it arrived in late November last year, but it has slowly gained momentum since that time. The Baltimore band delivers metallic hardcore in short bursts (think Knocked Loose but with no time for breakdowns or “arf, arf” callouts). It’s quick, heavy and worthy of delivering an instant pick-me-up. If there was ever a time and place for a band like GASKET to skyrocket to success, it’s 2026.

—RC

Harrison Gordon

From: Normal, Illinois

Formed In: 2020

Recommended Songs: “Kirby Down B,” “The Next Great American Spirit Strikes Back,” “Drivers Side”

For Fans Of: Jeff Rosenstock, Michael Cera Palin, trying to keep your shit together while still playing Super Smash Bros. in your 20s

Harrison Gordon rose from relative obscurity thanks to the single, “Kirby Down B” finding just the right audience on TikTok who miss their youth in the early 2000s while refusing to fully accept the responsibilities of being an adult today. But the band’s ability to write catchy, relatable songs, coupled with a current emo revival of sorts, has kept them from becoming a faded viral moment. Potential new music and a tour with Arm’s Length and The Callous Daoboys have Harrison Gordon set up for a big 2026.

—RC

The Haunt

From: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Formed In: 2015

Recommended Songs: “Bad Omen,” “Cigarettes & Feelings,” “Masochistic Lovers” (with Escape the Fate’s Craig Mabbitt), ‘New Addiction”

For Fans Of: Palaye Royale, The Struts, The Kills

It took a little time but after four EPs and their 2025 debut album New Addiction, The Haunt seem to be in the midst of their breakout. “Bad Omen” has been climbing the charts at active rock radio, showing that the hard work that siblings Anastasia and Max Haunt have been putting in is paying off.

The band straddles the line between alt-rock and industrial metal creating anthemic music that’s both vulnerable and totally raucous. The promise is there for bigger things.

—CC

Haywire

From: Boston, Massachusetts

Formed In: 2023

Recommended Songs: “Like a Train,” “Love Song,” “Clocktower Place”

For Fans Of: Terror, Drain, Trapped Under Ice

A hardcore band that talks about their feelings and mental health hasn’t always been the norm, but Haywire may be trying to change that perception. The Boston band’s live shows toe the line between chaotic and cathartic. And with two major tours lined up, opening for Drain and Dropkick Murphys, respectively, even more people are in line to experience the band’s mix of raw power, epic breakdowns and vulnerability.

—RC

I Promised The World

From: Denton, Texas

Formed In: 2023

Recommended Songs: “Bliss In 7 Languages,” “A Pure Expression,” “Future Worth Dying For”

For Fans Of: Poison The Well, Hopesfall, keeping Tom from Myspace in your Top 8

I Promised The World (formerly known as Sinema) might as well have been cryogenically frozen sometime in the early 2000s and then reanimated for our listening pleasure more 20 years later. They’re a throwback to the heyday of screamo and metalcore. And while I Promised The World may have gotten lost in the shuffle of 20 other similar-sounding bands on the 2006 Warped Tour, their music stands out in a much less crowded scene in 2026.

Their self-titled EP (released in January) gives us hope of a 2000s metalcore revival similar to Midwest emo’s comeback in recent years.

—RC

Lambrini Girls

From: Brighton, East Sussex, England

Formed In: 2019

Recommended Songs: “Cuntology 101,” “Love,” “Big Dick Energy”

For Fans Of: Amyl and The Sniffers, Viagra Boys, shagging behind some bins

Lambrini Girls had a big 2025, touring almost nonstop behind their excellent Who Let the Dogs Out debut album. Their raucous music tackles everything from toxic masculinity and police brutality to being comfortable being yourself as a woman while flipping a middle finger at those who try to derail that quest. The energy behind that message will be undeniable as Lambrini Girls embark on a headline tour of the U.S. in 2026.

—RC

Lines of Loyalty

From: Kenosha, Wisconsin

Formed In: 2013

Recommended Songs: “Say Goodbye,” “Hurts to Be Human,” “My Addiction”

For Fans Of: Another Day Dawns, Otherwise, Royal Bliss

It’s easy to see a path where Lines of Loyalty are big on the Active Rock radio charts for years to come. The band has strong hooks, anthemic songwriting and they’ve tapped into some personal themes that will universally connect with listeners.

After a solid showing with 2023’s Hurts to Be Human album, the new single “Say Goodbye” feels like a strong start to what could be a breakout year in 2026 for the band.

—CC

From: Orlando, Florida

Formed In: 2018

Recommended Songs: “Shallow,” “Chasing Shadows,” “Cult”

For Fans Of: Linkin Park, All That Remains, Bring Me the Horizon, My Chemical Romance, screaming about heartache while destroying expensive speakers

Metalcore/pop-punk outfit Magnolia Park have only been around for a few years, but they’ve already signed to a major genre label (Epitaph Records) and set themselves apart with their emphasis on conceptuality and continuity between albums. They’ve amassed tens of millions of streams, too, and toured with Simple Plan, Sum 41 and A Day to Remember. So, they should definitely be on your radar!

—JB

From: International (U.K., U.S.)

Formed In: 2024

Recommended Songs: "Feels Like Gold," "Fortune's Fate," "Must I Go Bound"

For Fans Of: Free, The Temperance Movement, dusty rock 'n' roll

Formed by Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka and Ida Mae's Chris Turpin while the two bands toured together, Mirador finds the two taking up guitar and vocal duties as they dive deeper into the worlds of foundational rock 'n' roll, western-tinged blues and a touch of folklore.

The group's self-titled debut was released last year and while it didn't have the immediacy of Greta Van Fleet's introductory single "Highway Tune," it's no less impressive. It's the kind of music that burrows its way into your soul, transporting you to a place only great music can take you.

—JD

Momma

From: Calabasas, California

Formed In: 2015

Recommended Songs: “I Want You (Fever),” “Medicine,” “Speeding 72”

For Fans Of: Wednesday, Beth, Veruca Salt and when the sun shines while it rains

Although they’ve been around for over a decade, things didn’t really start heating up for indie rockers Momma until 2022 when they dropped their third album, Household Name. Good timing on that title, right?

With riff-driven but laid back singles, Momma employ a quiet/loud dynamic in their songwriting without ever becoming raucous. It’s a challenging trick to pull off and so is following up your breakout album, but this four-piece proved they’ve got more to say musically on last year’s Welcome to My Blue Sky.

They’ll be at a handful of stateside fests this year after starting things off with a run in Australia.

Momma’s calling, you better answer!

—JD

MOTHS

From: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Formed In: 2016

Recommended Songs: “Wrath,” “Envy,” “Gluttony”

For Fans Of: The Mars Volta, Baroness, Phantom Hourglass, Avenged Sevenfold, raging with friends behind a Walmart at 2AM on a school night

Founded by bassist Weslie Negrón, MOTHS fuse all sorts of metal – including prog, psychedelic, death, doom and stoner – with Latin flavors to evoke artists such as King Crimson, Puya, Mastodon and Jinjer. Their sophomore LP (Septem) blew genre fans away last August, leading to MOTHS getting to open for A7X earlier this year.

—JB

Nevertel

From: Tampa, Florida

Formed In: 2014

Recommended Songs: “Some Things,” “Criminal,” “Did It All”

For Fans Of: Sleep Theory, The Funeral Portrait, Linkin Park, From Ashes to New

Another metalcore group on Epitaph Records, Nevertel also tap into hip-hop, alternative rock and EDM. They’ve amassed millions of streams and are steadily building a sizable social media following (due in part to their appearance at Welcome to Rockville 2025 as well as landing on several Spotify playlists). If you haven’t discovered them yet, their new record, Start Again, is, well, a great place to start.

—JB

The Paradox

From: Atlanta, Georgia

Formed In: 2024

Recommended Songs: “Get the Message,” “Do Me Like That,” “Ms. Lauren,” “Bender” (Featuring Travis Barker)

For Fans Of: Blink-182, Bowling for Soup, Sum 41 and just about any other early 2000s pop-punk standouts.

Could this be pop-punk’s next big band? “Get the Message” has already topped the alternative airplay chart in the early weeks of 2026. In just a relatively short time, The Paradox have delivered a wealth of instantly catchy songs that just feel like a good time. And they even have a Travis Barker collab on a song to add to their pop-punk cred.

—CC

From: Baltimore, Maryland

Formed In: 2019

Recommended Songs: "i'm gonna tell my therapist on you," "i'm not crying you're crying," "Evil Eye"

For Fans Of: Destroy Boys, Gerard Way's vocal inflections, Jack Off Jill

We've been genre-mashing for decades now and, still, there's bands pushing a fresh cocktail of styles and packaging it in a way that feels at home in the modern day. Pinkshift pool the best bits of pop-punk, emo, grunge and alt-rock with a natural sense of charisma and the talent to maximize the effect.

With their second single "i'm gonna tell my therapist on you," Pinkshift spoke with self-aware sassiness and delivered a title that couldn't help but make the scene feel seen. That punch landed perfectly as its the group's top-streamed song on Spotify, released on an EP that's been followed by two full lengths, the latest being last year's Earthkeeper.

Pinkshift will open for Grandson in Europe and the U.K., building their brand and breaking out further.

—JD

From: Los Angeles, California

Formed In: 2022

Recommended Songs: “Bored,” “Belly Up,” “Black Road”

For Fans Of: Alice in Chains, sludgy ‘90s grunge nostalgia

Return to Dust are what every ‘90s grunge fan has been longing for for years — a raw, sludgy group that channels the spirit of the Seattle sound with a modern edge. Originating from Los Angeles, the band has quickly made a name for themselves with their thick, fuzzy riffs and emotive songwriting that feels both nostalgic and fresh. You may have already heard “Bored” all over the radio but if you haven’t, it’s time to pay attention.

—LS

Rodeo Boys

From: Lansing, Michigan

Formed In: 2019

Recommended Songs: “All American Man,” “Sam’s Song,” “Speedway”

For Fans Of: Sincere Engineer, The Menzingers, queer blue-collar work ethic

There is a certain amount of grit surrounding the well-polished lyrics of Lansing, Michigan’s Rodeo Boys. The band’s 2025 album, Junior, chronicles love, heartache and self-discovery through characters that feel all too real. Whether it is a guy wasting his life away working at a gas station, or a former lover that we know we’ll never get back, Rodeo Boys create scenes that feel relatable, even when you can’t directly relate to the main protagonist navigating their own gender identity.

—RC

Scarab

From: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Formed In: 2023

Recommended Songs: “Everybody in the Way,” “Last Day” “Ugly”

For Fans Of: basement shows, Nails, screaming through clenched teeth

Hardcore isn’t just having a moment, it’s been a decade-long experiment where each year gives rise to yet another promising group throwing elbows to clear space in a crowded scene. We’ve seen mainstream breakthroughs (Knocked Loose and Turnstile on late night TV), but it always starts in the same place — the underground.

Philly’s Scarab (ft. Tyler Mullen, formerly of Year of the Knife) dropped their debut LP Burn After Reading last year, stuffing eight songs into 13 ass-beating, bone-spitting minutes of feral, hellish hardcore. It’s probably the best baker’s dozen minutes of music you missed last year.

—JD

Soap

From: England, U.K.

Formed In: 2022

Recommended Songs: “Awkward Now,” “SOS,” “Better Than Me,” “Not a Love Song”

For Fans Of: Waterparks, My Chemical Romance, Weezer, 5 Seconds of Summer

The English outfit formerly known as The Tyne have transitioned into a high-energy, pop hook-filled rock band. Having previously built an audience through TikTok and with the assistance of a killer cover of ABBA’s “SOS,” the band has been rising up the alternative airplay charts of late with their latest single, “Awkward Now.”

—CC

Stabbing

From: Austin/Houston, Texas

Formed In: 2021

Recommended Songs: “Inhaling the Dead,” “Razor Wire Strangulation,” “Inhuman Torture Chamber”

For Fans Of: Disgorge (California), Pyrexia, Dying Fetus, being a pit boss

The 2020s has been a renaissance for death metal and Texas (alongside Ohio) has been an active hotbed for a new generation.

Stabbing, who are making the leap to Century Media on their sophomore record, Eon of Obscenity, is the name to watch as we close out the decade. While the nuance between slam and brutal death metal might be lost on 98 percent of people, this four-piece has already mastered the dynamics of each and have a balance that’s playfully eruptive and bone-breakingly brutal.

From: England, U.K.

Formed In: 2018

Recommended Songs: “Guns For Hire,” “Midnight Blitz,” “Tears in Rain”

For Fans Of: classic heavy metal, denim ‘n’ leather, studs ‘n’ chains

Hey, ya think this band likes Iron Maiden?

To lift your name from a ‘90s trad metal song title (the opening song off Maiden’s No Prayer for the Dying) is absolute dedication. “True metal people, that’s Manowar’s crowd,” New York’s muscled metal mavens once decried and it stands affirmed in 2026 as Tailgunner are fresh off the release of Midnight Blitz, their second album.

With an endorsement from Judas Priest legend K.K. Downing, no fan of that beloved ‘80s sound should go one more second without blasting Tailgunner. Singer Craig Cairns is certainly above standard in the NWOTHM (New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal) scene and his supporting bandmates appears to be as well, operating with a sense of devastating efficiency that yields fist-banging anthems you’ll be belting out in the car. Next, the front row at a Tailgunner gig.

So check out the song below. Or we’re going to name-drop another classic metal band.

—JD

TX2

From: Fort Collins, Colorado

Formed In: 2023

Recommended Songs: “I Would Hate Me Too,” “MAD” ft. Ice Nine Kills, “Heaven Was Full (I’m Headed Straight to Hell)”

For Fans Of: Ice Nine Kills, Set It Off, spending most of your time on TikTok

Is TikTok the new Myspace? For young bands leveraging social media to build a following so they actually have fans to release a debut album to, it’s hard to see how it isn’t. The Myspace era birthed a legion of bands we still look back on fondly and, in the case of its most enduring acts, are still championing all these years later.

Ultimately, you still need the songs and for TX2, they’ve got them in tow, evidenced by a host of co-signs from high profile collaborators (Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Ekoh) and other exciting newcomers (Magnolia Park).

On and off the stage, TX2 are modeling the blueprint for what it takes to gain traction quickly. The alternative? Risk slugging it out for a decade the old way.

—JD

Waves In April

From: New Braunfels, Texas

Formed In: 2019

Recommended Songs: “Leviathan,” “Uzumaki,” “Lying Figure”

For Fans Of: I Prevail, Spiritbox, Underoath, The Devil Wears Prada

Waves in April are a rising metalcore band who go hard with their guttural vocals, ferocious guitar riffs, belligerent rhythms and horror aesthetic sucking you in before they unleash surprisingly catchy and clean choruses and segues. They’ll be joining CKY, Rain Division and Taken By Tides on the Back to Hell tour in late February and throughout March, too, so you’d be wise to catch them if you can.

—JB

Keep up with all the big tours happening this year below.