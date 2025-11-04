The rock and metal world has lost a great amount of talent over the last 25 years.

If it feels like we're losing more and more of the greats each year it's because we are. Some musicians have enjoyed very full lives and built a legacy with little left to prove while there are also way too many younger musicians that have been taken from us way before reaching their prime.

Legends dating back to the early days of the rock era such as Ray Charles, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Chuck Berry have passed within the last 25 years. We've seen the losses of guitar heroes Eddie Van Halen and Dimebag Darrell, thunderous drummers such as Neil Peart, Joey Jordison, Taylor Hawkins and Vinnie Paul and powerful voices like Chester Bennington, Scott Weiland, Layne Staley and Chris Cornell all taken from us.

Where would the music world be if we had more time with Dave Williams, The Rev, Riley Gale, Tom Searle or Alexi Laiho?

But while it's sad that these artists are no longer with us, we do have the ability to revisit some of their greatest works that have stood the test of time and left us with an amazing legacy.

So join us as we reflect on some of the greats of rock and metal who are no longer with us but have definitely left an imprint on music that continues to keep on giving.

Biggest Rock Star Deaths for Each of the Last 25 Years As the years pass, more and more of the greats leave us. But they also leave behind a great legacy of music. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire