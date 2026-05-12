The 2000s had a lot of great rock music, but not all of it achieved diamond status or radio domination — so we're going to shine a spotlight on 10 overlooked 2000s rock albums that should've been bigger.

Yes, Linkin Park, Nickelback, Evanescence and Green Day sold a lot of albums over the course of the first decade of the 21st century, but we want to give some love to amazing rock albums that fared poorly on the charts and struggled to find U.S. radio airplay despite the quality of the record.

Some of the albums on this list come from bands that went on to much bigger things (looking at you, Kings of Leon), while others, such as Louis XIV, had one shot that didn't fully connect. And while nu-metal and emo had their moments in the 2000s, this list shows a broader variety, with acts ranging from Brit-rock to punk rock to garage rock to blues rock.

In a decade where more music was more accessible than ever, these albums still flew under the radar — and frankly, they deserved a better response than they got. While the sales, airplay and buzz weren't necessarily what they should've been, they're worth revisiting now if you missed them the first time around.

READ MORE: 11 Underrated 2000s Emo Albums You Should Own on Vinyl

Read on to see 10 overlooked 2000s rock albums that should've been bigger.

10 Overlooked 2000s Rock Albums That Should've Been Bigger (Year By Year) These albums weren't chart-busting behemoths, but they're still worth your time. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Want more? Check out our list of the best overlooked rock albums of each year of the '90s: