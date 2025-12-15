Here's your chance to win an autographed copy of Mirador's self-titled debut album on vinyl, signed by guitarist Jake Kiszka himself. This contest comes courtesy of the Loudwire Nights radio show, who have added Mirador's self-titled debut as the latest offering from their Loudwire Record Club.

Mirador was sparked by the collaborative spirit of Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka and Ida Mae's Chris Turpin, who met while on tour together back in 2018. The two musicians found their musical bond cemented by late-night jam sessions where they found a shared passion for artists such as Charley Patton, Muddy Waters, Lightnin’ Hopkins. Martin Carthy, Bert Jansch, and Fairport Convention. “We were like long lost brothers,” says Kiszka. “After we wrote those songs, I realized we had a chemistry I’d never had with anybody but my own brothers. It was obvious we needed to do this.”

"Mirador comes from a deep passion for rock ‘n’ roll, early folk, and country blues as well as folklore," says Turpin. “Our world lives in those traditions,” Kiszka adds. “There’s an unspoken mysticism. You can trace it back to the stories of meeting the devil at the crossroads, selling your soul, and losing your mind to the wind. Mirador definitely inhabits a lot of that. We’re hyper aware of our lineage, so we can build our own future as a band. It’s two guitar players from notable groups coming together to create a new mythology. As soon as we were in uncharted territory, we knew we were doing something right.”

With Mikey Sorbello on drums and Nick Pini on bass and keys, the band has yielded one of 2025's most buzzy debuts. Led by the single "Must I Go Bound" and featuring such standouts as the slow burning groove of "Feels Like Gold," the emotionally turbulent "Fortune's Fate" and the cathartic resolution of "Skyway Drifter." Mirador's debut is not one to be missed.

“For me, it would be beautiful if this is all-consuming for listeners—like when you see a movie at the cinema,” Kiszka concludes. “We’re trying to immerse people in the world of Mirador and where we’re coming from. There’s so much duality in the album: the humanity, the soul, the adventure, the tyranny and the journey. It’s a very important record for us, but also in terms of what has gone down in the world of rock ‘n’ roll today. We hope you feel like you belong to this place as much as we do.”

For this contest, we're giving away five Jake Kiszka-singed vinyl copies of Mirador's eponymous debut. You'll want to go ahead and enter now as this contest is set to conclude on Monday, Dec. 22. Simply use the form below to provide your contact details and we'll reach out if your entry is chosen.

