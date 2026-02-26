Guns N' Roses may have been prominently featured in the recently released Melania documentary if it wasn't for differing opinions among band members.

That's at least what a producer who worked on the film chronicling the life of first lady Melania Trump is claiming.

Producer Alleges 'Politics' Kept Guns N' Roses Song Out of Documentary

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Melania producer Marc Beckman discussed the documentary's soundtrack, which features music by Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley and James Brown.

Beckman said the music in the film was originally set to have a much different vibe if it weren't for the band behind their desired songs turning down producers' requests. Among the acts approached to have their music in the film was Guns N' Roses.

"There was music we tried to get, but sadly, there were politics to it," Beckman told Entertainment Weekly. It was not immediately clear whether "politics" referred to Melania's ties to the White House or to the back-and-forth with each band.

Guns N' Roses Members Were Allegedly 'Split" on Song's Use

Beckman went on to explain that the use of the unnamed Guns N' Roses song by Melania allegedly required approval from all band members, which did not happen.

"For example, the guys from Guns N' Roses split down the middle politically," Beckman said. "There was a beautiful song we wanted to use and one of the guys – I don't want to name, it's not fair – said, 'You got it. Go.' And the other one was basically like, 'There's just no way.'"

Loudwire reached out to representatives for Guns N' Roses regarding Beckman's portrayal of the request, but did not immediately receive a response.

Beckman told Entertainment Weekly he respects Guns N' Roses, but ultimately declared the denial of the song's use a "disappointment."

Guns N' Roses Song Played At Recent Trump Event

This is not the first time in recent weeks that a Guns N' Roses song has been mentioned in the same breath as the Trump family.

On Feb. 19, President Donald Trump held his inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington, D.C. The group, which includes leaders from other countries, was created to move forward with Trump's plan for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A video of the event posted by The Independent shows Trump lined up for what appears to be a photo op with other members as "November Rain" plays over the speakers.

"Does everybody like the music?" Trump asks the group between photos. One person can be heard telling him it's the "perfect song."

"It's good music," Trump replies,

