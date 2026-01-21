Jack White once again lambasted President Donald Trump on Instagram, mocking the president's Tuesday press conference in which he read from a stack of papers labeled "accomplishments" to summarize the first year of his second term.

"Me do accomplishments!" White captioned his close-up photo of Trump holding the aforementioned stack of papers. "Trump smart. Good boy deserve Nobel Peace Prize! Dementia? What is? NO! Trump smart, pass brain test, name giraffe. Me President of Venezuela and Canada. Me want Greenland too for fun. Mom said Trump could have been great baseball player but also big building with bars on windows. Building for very sick people. Trump not sick. Trump smart. MAGA. Very smart people made Trump President. Very smart people keep Trump President. Take nap now. Use fake, I mean real Peace Prizes for pillows. Trump accomplishment. Nighty night."

Jack White Tells His Critics to Listen to Ted Nugent and Kid Rock

White's post earned the approval of several other musicians, including Garbage, Margo Price, Butch Walker and Cat Power, all of whom left positive comments. Inevitably White also drew his fair share of critics, but he was unfazed by the negative feedback.

"Anyone who comments 'stick to music' or words to that effect gets blocked," White wrote in the comments. "Anyone who likes said comment gets blocked too. I leave a couple up so everyone knows why they were blocked. This is my house, not town square. Ted Nugent and Kid Rock I'm sure are looking for more MAGA supporters so I suggest you head over to their houses. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

What 'Accomplishments' Did Trump Mention in His Press Conference?

Trump's Tuesday press conference was characteristically meandering, as he joked about renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of Trump, called Somali immigrants "very low IQ people" and professed his admiration for the Hells Angels motorcycle club, according to Reuters.

The president then leafed through his binder of achievements, titled "365 Wins in 365 Days," and dedicated 15 minutes to showing mugshots of Minnesota residents who were allegedly in the country illegally and been arrested for serious crimes. He boasted (inaccurately) of helping to end eight foreign wars and insisted that he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he was recently snubbed because of his efforts to acquire Greenland.

READ MORE: Tom Morello Accuses Trump Administration of Using Nazi Slogan

What Has Jack White Recently Said About Donald Trump?

This is far from White's first social media scuffle with Trump. The rock star slammed the president last month for his flippant remarks about the death of director Rob Reiner, calling Trump a "disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child."

White also criticized Trump's maximalist Oval Office redesign back in August, lamenting that the president "transformed the historic White House" into a "vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room."

READ MORE: Jack White Blasts U.S. Congressman in Heated Statement

After White House Communications Director Steven Cheung responded by calling White a "washed-up, has-been loser," White fired back: "Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is a huge badge of honor for me, because anyone who Trump supports and likes is a villain who gives nothing to their fellow man, only takes what can benefit themselves."