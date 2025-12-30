Jack White has posted a heated statement in response to U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett sharing a fake, AI-generated video of the musician with intent to stoke political divide. The elected official also made disparaging remarks about White's physical appearance, which White labeled an "embarrassing" display of leadership.

What Congressman Tim Burchett Said About Jack White

Burchett, who received an official endorsement from President Trump as he seeks re-election in Tennessee in 2026, has made an extensive habit of taunting others on his heavily-used X account.

Yesterday (Dec. 29), the Congressman shared a video posted by the U.S.-based X account @MAGAresponse, which was created in July of 2024 and has undergone 34 username changes, the latest taking place this month.

The video shows an AI-generated version of Jack White (dressed in the suit he wore to this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony) saying, "Don't even think about listening to my music, you fascists."

Burchett reposted the video, remarking, "The cute little girl from the Addams Family got really ugly and angry," taking a shot at White's appearance, likening him to the fictional character Wednesday Addams.

Jack White's Response to Congressman Tim Burchett

In response to Congressman Burchett's post, White unloaded with a fiery statement shared on Instagram, using it as a launchpad for a full-blown tirade against the Trump administration and the President's "sycophantic" subservients in office.

"They all just regurgitate cheap, childish, grade school bullying points and fake Christian(!) rhetoric," he says, adding, "It's really sad how embarrassing our leadership has become."

"The great state of Tennessee deserves better Mr. Burchett but you and your cult are too dug in and blinded to even realize it. Holding a bible in one hand and a flag in the other while you stomp out our democracy day by day in the service of one man's ego so that he can use taxpayer money to receive his fake peace prize and tear down the White House brick by brick," White continues.

Read White's entire, unedited statement, below.

Can you believe that a U.S. congressman, that's right, a CONGRESSMAN (from my state no less), a once hallowed and respected position in our society, would repost an AI generated video, containing a false comment that I never said and refuted (without researching that I might add) and like a 10 year old on a playground, add to it attempted insults to my physical appearance? What kind of joke are we all living in now? All of trump's lackeys and bootlicks like this elected official are cowards that would never talk this way to anybody like me or you in person. trump really lowered the bar when he brought his scourge to this government. Neither him nor his sycophantic congressmen and women manifest class or dignity, they all just regurgitate cheap, childish, grade school bullying points and fake christian(!) rhetoric. It's really sad how embarrassing our leadership has become, I so wish the average American conservative could have a conversation with any intelligent people in other countries around the world, just for one brief moment, and actually see just what a joke our government (and by proxy our country) has become. All down to giving power and a soapbox to low class playground bullies the likes of trump and Congressman burchett. The great state of Tennessee deserves better Mr. Burchett but you and your cult are too dug in and blinded to even realize it. Holding a bible in one hand and a flag in the other while you stomp out our democracy day by day in the service of one man's ego so that he can use taxpayer money to receive his fake peace prize and tear down the White House brick by brick. Embarrassing. I've said it before and i'll say it again, there will come a time in the future when none of these right wingers will admit to being a part of this cult from this time period. All the maga hats will be in landfills and actual intelligent and honorable leadership will take their place. Let us remember the highly educated and well spoken leaders like JFK, FDR, MLK, from America's history, because when i look around now, I'm wondering if half of these so called representatives have ever actually read the constitution that they pledged an oath to.

Congressman Tim Burchett Responds To Sharing An AI-Generated Video

It is unclear whether or not Burchett realized the video he reshared from @MAGAresponse was not authentic from the beginning. In an apparent acknowledgement of this video being AI-generated (and labeled as such in community notes on X), the Congressman snarks, "You mean it's not the girl from the Addams Family?"

Jack White's Other Recent Comments About the Trump Administration

This is not the first time Jack White has made his feelings on the Trump administration and MAGA movement clear.

When it was confirmed that Trump had been re-elected President in November of 2024, White took aim at the political policy entering the White House. "Americans chose a known, obvious fascist and now America will get whatever this wannabe dictator wants to enact from here on in." White's notes political priorities as: "Project 2025, deportations nationwide abortion ban, ending his own 2 term limit, backing Putin and his war, shutting down the Board of Education, adding to climate change, limiting LGBTQ rights, controlling the DOJ [Department of Justice], keeping the minimum wage down, etc. etc. etc."

Since, White has slammed the "gaudy" gold decor in the Oval Office in the White House, which resulted in a back-and-forth between the rocker and the feds.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast in response to White's takedown, "Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career."

White, of course, hit back. His thorough response can be seen in the second and third slide of the Instagram post below.

