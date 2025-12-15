Jack White Slams Trump Over Comments About Rob Reiner’s Death – See Statement

The shocking death of This Is Spinal Tap actor-director Rob Reiner has stirred up a lot of emotion and Jack White has called out President Trump after the politician used the somber occasion to insinuate that Reiner's vocal opposition to Trump led to his eventual death.

What Jack White Said About President Trump's Comments on Rob Reiner's Death

Jack White, who has vocally voiced his displeasure with President Trump's actions before, did not hold back when addressing Trump's comments about Reiner through his Instagram account.

"Trump you disgusting, vile, egomaniac, loser, child. Neither he nor any one of his followers can defend this gross, horrible insult to a beautiful artist who gave the world so much," started White.

"To use someone's tragic death to promote your own vanity and fascist authoritarian agenda is a corrupt and narcissistic sin. Shame on you trump and anyone who defends this. God bless you Rob Reiner and thank you for what you gave the world. I never even met you and I still stand by you," remarked the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame White Stripes singer.

White's rebuke of Trump also yielded several other comments from the music world. Within the comments on White's post, Testament's Alex Skolnick noted, "It’s no longer a 'political disagreement.' What this man has done to society as the same as he has done to the East Wing (demolished it). To point this out is not being “political” it’s being human. I’m done with anyone who’s so under his spell they can’t even draw a line with this. Bye."

Indie artist Trentemoller added, "Unbelievable. Cruel and inhuman !!! Thank you Jack White for speaking out !!!" The Fell vocalist Toby Rand commented, "Preach Jack! This is disgraceful."

What President Trump Initially Said About Rob Reiner's Death

News of the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele broke Sunday afternoon (Dec. 14).

Reiner was best known to rock and metal fans as the director and co-star of the iconic metal mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. As an actor, he had appeared in the legendary TV show All in the Family, but he primarily had later career success as the director of such films as Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, A Few Good Men and The American President among others.

In a post on his TruthSocial social media platform, Trump addressed the deaths of the director and his wife. While initially calling it a "sad thing" and concluding, "May Rob and Michele rest in peace," the remainder of his commentary found Trump pointing out Reiner's vocal opposition of him and laying the blame on Reiner's death for "the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

The full post can be viewed below.

A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!

What Has Happened Since the Deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner

In the time since the news of Reiner's death broke on Sunday (Dec. 14), the couple's son Nick was arrested in relation to the "apparent homicide."

The 32-year-old is being held on four million dollar bail. According to reporting from The New York Times, the Los Angeles police department has not formally announced Nick Reiner's arrest, but online jail documents indicate that he was arrested late Sunday night and booked into jail on Monday.

Rob and Michele Reiner, aged 78 and 68 respectively, had been married since 1989 and had three children together. Nick is their middle child. Nick Reiner has been arrested on suspicion of homicide, though no further details about the crime have been released.