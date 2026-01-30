White House Reacts to Bruce Springsteen’s Anti-ICE Song ‘Streets of Minneapolis’

Bruce Springsteen's recently penned song "Streets of Minneapolis" has received a response from White House spokeswoman Abigail Johnson.

Earlier this week, Springsteen issued the track "Streets of Minneapolis" that was inspired by the deaths Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis at the hands of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents.

What Did the White House Spokeswoman Say About Bruce Springsteen's Song?

In a statement shared to The Hollywood Reporter, White House spokeswoman Abigail Johnson commented, “The Trump administration is focused on encouraging state and local Democrats to work with federal law enforcement officers on removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from their communities — not random songs with irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information."

She added, "The media should cover how Democrats have refused to work with the administration, and instead, opted to provide sanctuary for these criminal illegals.”

Who Were Renee Good and Alex Pretti?

On Jan. 24, federal agents in Minneapolis fatally shot Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse who appeared to be using his phone to record U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Videos show agents pinning Pretti to the ground and hitting him, and one officer leaving with what appears to be a gun.

Pretti's death marked the second fatal Minneapolis shooting by a federal agent this month, following the Jan. 7 shooting of Renee Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. Both deaths have led to nationwide calls for more thorough investigations and the removal of ICE from Minneapolis.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Demands Investigation Over Bruce Springsteen + Bono's Kamala Harris Support

In speaking about the new song, Springsteen offered via his Facebook account, “I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis. It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renée Good. Stay free.”

Bruce Springsteen, "Streets of Minneapolis"

What Other Rockers Have Said About the Deaths + ICE Protest in Minneapolis

Springsteen is not the first rock artist to react to the murders of Good and Pretti. Graham Nash issued a lengthy statement denouncing ICE and President Donald Trump while also taking stock of his large catalog of protest songs.

"So I’ll say it again… after just watching a bunch of thugs who call themselves 'agents' kill yet another human being: F**K ICE," Nash said. "And since these murderers are part of a government sanctioned agency I’ll say this and don’t bother getting mad about it: F**K TRUMP too."

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe used his Randonesia Substack to deliver an emotional and powerful plea to others with a public platform to use it in these times to speak up. He also urged people to watch the videos of the shootings, adding, "This is your country, and this is what is happening here right now, despite the blatant lies the President and his assorted cast of cartoon villains tell you to your face. 'Domestic terrorists'… do not let their lies make you despair of your sanity. You have eyes to see the truth of the horrors happening all around us. You have eyes to see the murders of Renée Good and Alex Pretti. No, my friends, you are not crazy. Things are bad. Really, really bad. This is not normal."

Journey guitarist Neal Schon also reacted to the killing of Pretti with a concise post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "This is fucking insane and it all needs to stop."

Famously outspoken guitarist Tom Morello reshared several anti-ICE posts following Pretti's death and referred to the agency as "masked federal government secret police murdering US citizens" in an exchange with another X user. He would later announce a concert at Minneapolis' First Avenue with Rise Against, Ike Reilly and Al Di Meola that would raise money for the families of Good and Pretti.

Below, you'll find a gallery of other rock and metal songs with social messaging.

Rock + Metal Songs With Social Messages Music has the power to move people. It also has the power to move them to action. Gallery Credit: Taylor Markarian

https://loudwire.com/bruce-springsteen-streets-of-minneapolis-lyrics/