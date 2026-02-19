Bruce Springsteen is once again the subject of the White House's ire, but at least one politician has fired back at the latest press statement.

"The Boss" has been very vocal in his disdain for the current administration and in response, Donald Trump and White House reps have taken their shots at the Rock Hall singer as well.

Back in May 2025, President Trump called for an investigation into Springsteen and Bono among others over their performances in support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris during her 2024 run.

More recently the White House issued a statement from spokeswoman Abigail Johnson concerning Springsteen's anti-ICE protest song, "Streets of Minneapolis." In a statement shared to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Trump administration is focused on encouraging state and local Democrats to work with federal law enforcement officers on removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from their communities — not random songs with irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information. The media should cover how Democrats have refused to work with the administration and instead, opted to provide sanctuary for these criminal illegals.”

The latest statement from the White House concerning Springsteen comes as he announced a tour earlier this week.

What Did the White House Communications Director Say About Bruce Springsteen?

Earlier in the week, Springsteen announced that he and his E Street Band would be hitting the road later this year on the "Land of Hope and Dreams" American tour.

In announcing the run, Springsteen shared in a statement, "We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming! Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C. for the Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour. We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C. Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock ‘n’ Rebellion! I’ll see you there!”

That caught the attention of White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who chose to comment in a statement using some of Springsteen's own song titles to drive home his point. "“When this loser Springsteen comes back home to his own City of Ruins in his head, he’ll realize his Glory Days are behind him and his fans have left him Out in the Street, putting him in a Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out because he has a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his brain," Cheung shared in his statement to Politico

Maryland + New Jersey Politicians Fire Back After White House's Springsteen Diss

Maryland representative Jamie Raskin countered the White House diss of Springsteen on the X social media platform.

In a lengthy missive, Raskin wrote as follows:

America has no kings, but we’ve got one Boss and his name is Bruce Springsteen. Unlike our faux-King, the Boss fights for freedom and democracy for everyone. I cannot wait to hear him sing Streets of Minneapolis loud enough to rattle the walls of what’s left of the White House. Maybe the President will counter-program when Springsteen comes to town by singing a love song to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Trump-Kennedy Center, another American institution Trump is bulldozing. I’ve been to 13 Springsteen and the E Street Band concerts as well as his Broadway show and I can feel it in my bones—Bruce and the band are going to bring a Rock-and-Roll Resurrection to America and a Rock-and-Roll Exorcism to Washington, D.C. This may be the hottest ticket on the planet. I will be very much out in the street when they come to town.

Later, New Jersey representative Rob Menendez also weighed in. Through his X account, he shared the following:

Bruce Springsteen has brought that Jersey energy to audiences across the globe his entire career, always holding a mirror up to who we are as a society. Now he’s starting his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour in Minneapolis and ending it in Washington DC. We are pretty direct in Jersey and this tour is a clear message to the country and the President: the United Free Republic of E Street Nation is coming for you. An American spring of Rock ‘n’ Rebellion is what the country needs in this moment and I am here for it. It’s unfortunate that Trump and his supporters at Mar-a-Lago will be home listening to YMCA for the millionth time since his inauguration still trying to make it feel cool. Sad! Brrruuuccceeeeeee

Where Is Bruce Springsteen Playing in 2026?

The "Land of Hope and Dreams" tour is set to kick off on March 31 in Minneapolis. At present, the run includes 20 dates with the trek wrapping up on May 27 in Washington, D.C.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday and Saturday at noon local time in each market. Ticketing details as well as all of the stops can be found through Springsteen's website.

