Which Rock Musicians Scored Cameos in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Film?

For those who caught the Bruce Springsteen-centric film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere over the weekend, you may have recognized two modern rock bands masquerading as the early '80s Stone Pony house band. That's right, you're eyes weren't deceiving you if you thought you recognized members of Greta Van Fleet and Rival Sons appearing as Cats on a Smooth Surface in the movie.

How Did Greta Van Fleet + Rival Sons Score Parts in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere?

Like many of the stories of this type, it's who you know. In this case, Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb oversaw the movie's soundtrack and having previously worked with both bands, he had a hand in members of the two acts forming the real-life group that used to play alongside Springsteen during his appearances at the Stone Pony.

As for who makes up the group in the film, you'll see Greta Van Fleet's guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist Sam Kiszka tearing it up alongside Rival Sons' singer Jay Buchanan. The group is rounded out in the film by veteran drummer Aksel Cole and acclaimed keyboardist and co-founder of the jazz fusion band Forq, Henry Hey. In the movie, they cover Little Richard's "Lucille" and John Lee Hooker's "Boom Boom" with actor Jeremy Allen White, who portrays Bruce Springsteen.

Speaking about their involvement, Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka told Rolling Stone, "“I was working with [Dave Cobb] at his studio, Low Country Sound in Savannah, Georgia, when he shared the project with me. Scott Cooper, the director, was searching for a ‘young, hip rock ‘n’ roll band’ – someone like Greta Van Fleet, he suggested. Dave’s response was immediate: ‘Why not get them?’ And just like that, the pieces fell into place.”

Speaking about working with White portraying Springsteen, the guitarist added, “Working with Jeremy was a captivating adventure on multiple levels. His ability to embody Bruce Springsteen was a masterclass — he walked the fine line between capturing the essence of the character and infusing it with his own originality.”

Who Else Makes Cameos in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere?

There were two other music-related cameos in the film. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs drummer Brian Chase landed the role of E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg in the film. Meanwhile, label honcho Jimmy Iovine's voice makes a guest turn, as he portrays himself screaming at Springsteen's manager (played by Jeremy Strong in the movie).

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere debuted at No. 4 at the box office with a $9.1 million take over the three-day weekend.