Greta Van Fleet Fan Finds Apparent Clue Hidden in Band’s Website Following Breakup Scare

A Greta Van Fleet fan has found some sort of apparent clue hidden in the band's website following their social media post the other day that triggered a breakup scare.

The group shared a cryptic video on social media earlier this week that featured a montage of video and audio clips from throughout their career and ended with the message, "Thanks for the wild ride." Naturally, a lot of fans panicked that the post signified the end of the band.

What Did the Fan Find in the Code of Greta Van Fleet's Website?

The homepage of Greta's website now displays the same video and message at the bottom, but one of their fans took things a step further. They shared a screenshot on Reddit of a pattern they found after going into the code of the band's website and it appears to point to something.

"Just took a peak at the code to see if they were hiding something and of course I found this," the fan wrote in the post.

The photo shows a pattern that almost resembles a medieval castle with two vertical windows, one of which has the letter "M" in the middle. Underneath the figure is a an arrow that points to "$0."

"This so funny. Whatever they’re doing it worked. They’re geniuses! They got everyone talking and excited about them again," another fan wrote in a comment on the Reddit post.

See the screenshot of the code below.

greta van fleet website code Reddit.com/r/gretavanfleet loading...

What Does the Pattern in the Code Mean?

Aside from the photo of the code, we have nothing to go off to determine what GVF may or may not be teasing. There was quite a bit of speculation in the comments section of the post, with some thinking the "M" is a reference to guitarist Jake Kiszka's side project Mirador, which has been more active over the last year than Greta have.

Another fan pointed out, "With the '$0' at the end, it makes me wonder if they’re doing a secret location show where anyone who shows up gets in free? Who knows. It could be anything really but it’s fun to speculate."

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If that theory is correct, there is a wedding and event venue called Castle Farms located in Charlevoix, Mich., which is located less than 200 miles away from Greta Van Fleet's hometown of Frankenmuth. The castle-looking mansion on the premises used to host a variety of shows by iconic rock and metal musicians, such as Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith, AC/DC and others [via mlive.com].

Castle Farms - Charlevoix, Michigan

Again — this is all purely speculative. The only thing we actually know right now is that they posted a video with a "Thanks for the wild ride" message, that they haven't played a show since the end of 2024 and their last album Starcatcher came out in 2023.

See where Greta land in our list of the best rock song of each year since 1970 below.