Guy Fieri’s Inaugural Flavortown Festival Canceled

Guy Fieri's first attempt at entering the music festival space has gone awry, with the Flavortown Festival being canceled for 2024.

Fieri had initially announced his plans to launch a music-meets-food festival back in January with rock band Greta Van Fleet and country superstar Kane Brown set to headline the music weekend, which was scheduled to take place on June 1 and 2 in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

“You’ve been askin’ and we’ve been plannin’… Flavortown Fest is comin’ to Columbus,” said Fieri in a statement upon the initial announcement of the festival. “And I couldn’t be more stoked to finally announce that we’re bringing the heat to the Flavortown stage with my buddies Kane Brown, Greta Van Fleet, Bret Michaels, LOCASH, Niko Moon and even more to come.”

Per the local NBC 4 affiliate in Columbus, the festival was also set to "feature eats and experiences from some of Guy’s favorite Triple D restaurants from the Columbus area and around the country while offering the ultimate experience for foodies to eat, drink and party with the Mayor of Flavortown himself."

But, a spokesperson told the NBC4 affiliate on Thursday (Feb. 29), “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, initially planned for June 1-2 in Columbus, Oh, has been canceled. Thank you to all our Flavortown Fest fans for understanding and your support along this journey.”

The spokesperson said organizers are issuing full refunds to everyone who purchased passes.

Fieri had initially planned to launch Flavortown Cares, an impact program to aid the Columbus community, with a portion of proceeds from the tickets for the festival. Monies were to be directed to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ohio and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective. But although the festival is no more for 2024, a $10,000 donation was still expected to be made to the three charity partners.

Where Else You Can See Greta Van Fleet and Bret Michaels

While Greta Van Fleet and Bret Michaels were two of the rock artists associated with the Flavortown Festival, both acts have plenty of other tour date options for 2024.

Greta Van Fleet return to the road later this month in Mexico City starting off a South American tour. Beginning April 27, they start a North American run in St. Louis with Geese providing support. Tickets for Greta Van Fleet are currently available.

READ MORE: Best New Rock + Metal Band for Each Year of the 2010s

Bret Michaels, meanwhile, is bringing back his "Parti-Gras" tour for another year. Michaels will play a solo show tonight (March 1) in Lincoln, California at the Thunder Valley Casino & Resort, with the next Parti-Gras date coming March 7 in Mayetta, Kansas. A mix of solo shows and Parti-Gras 2.0 dates will take place through Sept. 1 and Bret Michaels tickets are currently on sale as well.