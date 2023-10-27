11 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 20-27, 2023)
Tours, tours, tours! Just when you thought the year was winding down, we've got some new major tours competing for your ticketing dollar. In fact, 11 new rock and metal tours were announced this past week, while we'e got five specialty performances that could also be worth your while.
Will you pony up for Blink-182's stadium tour? Is Greta Van Fleet's next tour leg in your plans? How about catching the reunited Staind back on tour? You can also look for new dates for Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, Motion City Soundtrack and more. Plus, the Eagles just keep adding shows to their Farewell Tour.
Who is playing where and when and how can you get tickets? Simply head below and see all of the newly announced tour dates that were revealed this past week.
Blink-182
Support Act: Pierce the Veil and Alexisonfire
Notes: The tour comes in support of Blink's One More Time ... album.
Ticketing Details: Here
June 20 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center*
June 21 – Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center*
June 24 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center*
June 25 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena*
June 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*
June 30 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park*
July 02 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena*
July 03 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena*
July 06 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium*
July 08– Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center*
July 09 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center*
July 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center*
July 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center*
July 14 – Quincy, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre*
July 21 – Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field*
July 23 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park*
July 24 — Hartford, Ct. @ The XFINITY Theatre*
July 26 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center*
July 27 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*
July 29 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena*
July 30 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena*
Aug. 01 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena*
Aug. 02 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse*
Aug. 06 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center*
Aug. 07 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum*
Aug. 09 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center*
Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center*
Aug. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena*
Aug. 13 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center*
Aug. 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre+
*With Support from Pierce The Veil
+With Support from Alexisonfire and Pierce The Veil
Brit Floyd
Support Act: None Listed.
Notes: The "World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience" continues their "50 Years of Dark Side Tour"
Ticketing Details: Here
Oct. 25 - Peterborough, Ontario @ Memorial Centre
Oct. 27 - Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center
Oct. 28 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Casino Ballroom
Oct. 29 - Springfield, Mass. @ Symphony Hall
Nov. 1 - Shippensburgh, Pa. @ Luhrs Center
Nov. 3 - Kingston, N.Y. @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
Nov. 4 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kimmel Culture Campus
Nov. 5 - Lynn, Mass. @ Memorial Auditorium
Nov. 7 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 9 - Wheeling, W.V. @ Capitol Theater
Nov. 10 - Akron, Ohio @ Civic Theatre
Nov. 11 - Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre
Nov. 12 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre
Nov. 14 - East Lansing, Mich. @ Wharton Center for Performing Arts
Nov. 15 - Davenport, Iowa @ Adler Theatre
Nov. 17 - Omaha, Neb. @ Libert First Arena
Nov. 18 - Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Nov. 19 - Springfield, Ill. @ UIS Performing Arts Center
Nov. 21 - Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium
Nov. 22 - Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 24 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Nov. 26 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre
Nov. 28 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theatre
Dec. 1 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater
Closure in Moscow
Support Act: Gold Necklace
Notes: The dates, the band's first U.S. shows in six years, come in support of their Soft Hell album.
Ticketing Details: Here
Feb. 9 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Meadow
Feb. 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TBA
Feb. 11 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery
Feb. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
Feb. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End
Feb. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Deep Ellum Art Co
Feb. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box
Feb. 18 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Upstairs
The Devil Wears Prada / Fit for a King
Support Act: Counterparts and Avoid
Notes: The tour has been dubbed "The Metalcore Dropouts Tour: Second Semester."
Ticketing Details: Here and Here
Jan. 16 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Jan. 17 — Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ's Live
Jan. 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
Jan. 20 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Jan. 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Jan. 23 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
Jan. 24 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Jan. 26 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC
Jan. 27 — Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount
Jan. 28 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Jan. 30 — Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster
Jan. 31 — Richmond, Va. @ The National
Feb. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Feb. 3 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Feb. 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Feb. 6 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ Brewster Street Ice House
Feb. 7 — Austin, Texas @ Emo's
Feb. 9 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
Feb. 10 — San Diego, Calif. @ Soma
Feb. 11 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom
Feb. 13 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
Feb. 14 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Feb. 15 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Feb. 17 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
Feb. 20 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall
Feb. 21 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theatre
Feb. 23 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Park Theatre
Feb. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore
Eagles
Support Act: Steely Dan
Notes: The band's farewell tour continues with newly announced 2023 and 2024 dates.
Ticketing Details: Here
Nov. 2 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 7 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 9 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Nov. 14 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Nov. 17 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 18 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Jan. 5-6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Jan. 12-13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Jan. 19 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Feb. 2 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Feb. 16 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
March 1 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
March 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
March 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Fuming Mouth
Support Act: Devil Master and Final Gasp
Notes: The dates are in support of Fuming Mouth's Last Day of Sun, due Nov. 3.
Ticketing Details: Here
Oct. 31 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ St. Vitus
Nov. 1 - Troy, N.Y. @ El Dorado Bar
Nov. 2 - Boston, Mass. @ The Middle East
Nov. 3 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Électriques
Nov. 4 - Toronto, Ontario @ Nineteen Seventy Eight
Nov. 6 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ X-Ray Bar
Nov. 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen
Nov. 9 - Denver, Colo. @ High Dive
Nov. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Aces High
Nov. 13 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Cobalt
Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Substation
Nov. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante’s
Nov. 17 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Thee Stork Room
Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Midnight Hour
Nov. 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Nov. 20 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Pub Rock
Nov. 21 - Albuquerque, Ariz. @ Moonlight
Nov. 24 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
Nov. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ Cheap Steaks
Nov. 28 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Nov. 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl
Nov. 30 - Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506
Dec. 1 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Dec. 2 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar
Dec. 3 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
Greta Van Fleet
Support Act: Geese on select dates.
Notes: The dates come in support of Greta Van Fleet's Starcatcher album.
Ticketing Details: Here
April 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena#
April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena#
May 01 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp#
May 02 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center#
May 06 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center#
May 08 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Orion Amphitheater#
May 12 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum#
May 14 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena#
May 16 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center#
May 18 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena#
May 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena#
May 21 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum#
#with Geese
Motion City Soundtrack
Support Act: Gully Boys
Notes: The dates come in celebration of the 20th anniversary of I Am the Movie.
Ticketing Details: Here
Dec. 30 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Dec. 31 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Uptown Theater
Jan. 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall
Jan. 3 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
Jan. 5 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Jan. 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East
Jan. 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Threat
Jan. 9 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
Jan. 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Jan. 11 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony
Jan. 13 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Jan. 14 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
Jan. 15 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
Silverstein
Support Act: Stray From the Path and Avoid
Notes: This tour comes in support of the 10 year anniversary of This Is How the Wind Shifts.
Ticketing Details: Here
Nov. 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House
Nov. 25 – Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda
Nov. 26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
Nov. 28 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
Nov. 29 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Dec. 1 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Dec. 2 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Dec. 5 – Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater
Dec. 6 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Dec. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee
Dec. 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent Theater
Dec. 10 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Dec. 12 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Dec. 13 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Dec. 15 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
Dec. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue
Dec. 17 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic
Staind
Support Act: See below dates.
Notes: The dates come in support of their Confessions of the Fallen album.
Ticketing Details: Here
April 18 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp. #
April 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena *
April 20 – Orlando, Fla. @ Central Fairgrounds *
April 25 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr $
April 26 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena %
April 27 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Ctr ^
May 3 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum &
May 4 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr &
* With Seether, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Sleep Theory, Tim Montana and Austin Meade
$ With Seether, The Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Tim Montana, Plush
% With Seether, The Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Tim Montana
& With I Prevail, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Tim Montana
^ With Seether, Asking Alexandria, Tim Montana
# With Ayron Jones, Austin Meade
Ulcerate
Support Act: Altars
Ticketing Details: Here
Nov. 07 – North Hollywood, Calif. @ Knitting Factory
Nov. 08 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Neck Of The Woods
Nov. 10 – Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
Nov. 11 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Substation
Nov. 12 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
Nov. 14 - Mexico City, Mexico @ HDX Circus Bar
Nov. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies
Nov. 17 – Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary
Nov. 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Hard Luck
Nov. 19 – Montreal, Quebec @ Piranha Bar
Nov. 20 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon
Nov. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Middle East
Nov. 22 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Warehouse On Watts
Nov. 24 – Baltimore, Md. @ Metro
Nov. 25 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus Bar
Also of Note:
* Lorna Shore has booked a trio of Christmas shows for fans in the Northeastern U.S. Currents, Rivers of Nihil, Varials and Entheos will be joining them for the dates that includes stops in Worcester, Massachusetts (Dec. 20, Palladium), Long Island, New York (Dec. 21, Paramount) and Sayreville, New Jersey (Dec. 22, Starland Ballroom).
Ticketing Info: Here
* 311 are bringing "311 Day" back to Las Vegas for 2024. The band will perform at Park MGM in Las Vegas on March 9 and 10.
Ticketing Details: Here
* The lineup for the annual holiday radio festival, the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas, has been revealed. Taking place Dec. 9 at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, this year features Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, Garbage, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Cannons, Lovejoy, Bakar and The Beaches.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Heart will reunite for a special New Year's Eve concert at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena with special guests Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.
Ticketing Info: Here
* PJ Harvey will take part in the "I INSIDE THE OLD YEAR DYING: POETRY, CONVERSATION, MUSIC" on Nov. 7 at Brooklyn, New York's Warsaw. The evening will feature readings from Orlam, her latest work of poetry, a conversation with author and New Yorker staff writer Amanda Petrusich, and the performance of several songs from her latest album I Inside the Old Year Dying with her bandmates John Parish and James Johnston. The event will be Harvey’s first live appearance in North America in six years.
Ticketing Info: Here