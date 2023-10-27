11 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 20-27, 2023)

Tours, tours, tours! Just when you thought the year was winding down, we've got some new major tours competing for your ticketing dollar. In fact, 11 new rock and metal tours were announced this past week, while we'e got five specialty performances that could also be worth your while.

Will you pony up for Blink-182's stadium tour? Is Greta Van Fleet's next tour leg in your plans? How about catching the reunited Staind back on tour? You can also look for new dates for Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, Motion City Soundtrack and more. Plus, the Eagles just keep adding shows to their Farewell Tour.

Who is playing where and when and how can you get tickets? Simply head below and see all of the newly announced tour dates that were revealed this past week.

Blink-182

Support Act: Pierce the Veil and Alexisonfire

Notes: The tour comes in support of Blink's One More Time ... album.

Ticketing Details: Here

June 20 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center*

June 21 – Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center*

June 24 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center*

June 25 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena*

June 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*

June 30 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park*

July 02 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena*

July 03 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena*

July 06 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium*

July 08– Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center*

July 09 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center*

July 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center*

July 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center*

July 14 – Quincy, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre*

July 21 – Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field*

July 23 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park*

July 24 — Hartford, Ct. @ The XFINITY Theatre*

July 26 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center*

July 27 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*

July 29 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

July 30 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena*

Aug. 01 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena*

Aug. 02 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

Aug. 06 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center*

Aug. 07 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum*

Aug. 09 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center*

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center*

Aug. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena*

Aug. 13 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center*

Aug. 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre+

*With Support from Pierce The Veil

+With Support from Alexisonfire and Pierce The Veil

Mark Hoppus Names His 'Mount Rushmore' of Blink-182 Songs

Brit Floyd

Support Act: None Listed.

Notes: The "World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience" continues their "50 Years of Dark Side Tour"

Ticketing Details: Here

Oct. 25 - Peterborough, Ontario @ Memorial Centre

Oct. 27 - Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center

Oct. 28 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Casino Ballroom

Oct. 29 - Springfield, Mass. @ Symphony Hall

Nov. 1 - Shippensburgh, Pa. @ Luhrs Center

Nov. 3 - Kingston, N.Y. @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

Nov. 4 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kimmel Culture Campus

Nov. 5 - Lynn, Mass. @ Memorial Auditorium

Nov. 7 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 9 - Wheeling, W.V. @ Capitol Theater

Nov. 10 - Akron, Ohio @ Civic Theatre

Nov. 11 - Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre

Nov. 12 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre

Nov. 14 - East Lansing, Mich. @ Wharton Center for Performing Arts

Nov. 15 - Davenport, Iowa @ Adler Theatre

Nov. 17 - Omaha, Neb. @ Libert First Arena

Nov. 18 - Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Nov. 19 - Springfield, Ill. @ UIS Performing Arts Center

Nov. 21 - Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium

Nov. 22 - Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 24 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Nov. 26 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre

Nov. 28 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov. 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theatre

Dec. 1 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater

Closure in Moscow

Support Act: Gold Necklace

Notes: The dates, the band's first U.S. shows in six years, come in support of their Soft Hell album.

Ticketing Details: Here

Feb. 9 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Meadow

Feb. 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TBA

Feb. 11 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery

Feb. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Feb. 14 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

Feb. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Deep Ellum Art Co

Feb. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

Feb. 18 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Upstairs

The Devil Wears Prada / Fit for a King

Support Act: Counterparts and Avoid

Notes: The tour has been dubbed "The Metalcore Dropouts Tour: Second Semester."

Ticketing Details: Here and Here

Jan. 16 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Jan. 17 — Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ's Live

Jan. 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

Jan. 20 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Jan. 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Jan. 23 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Jan. 24 — Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Jan. 26 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

Jan. 27 — Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount

Jan. 28 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Jan. 30 — Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster

Jan. 31 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

Feb. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Feb. 3 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Feb. 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Feb. 6 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ Brewster Street Ice House

Feb. 7 — Austin, Texas @ Emo's

Feb. 9 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Feb. 10 — San Diego, Calif. @ Soma

Feb. 11 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

Feb. 13 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Feb. 14 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Feb. 15 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Feb. 17 — Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Feb. 20 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall

Feb. 21 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theatre

Feb. 23 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Park Theatre

Feb. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

Eagles

Support Act: Steely Dan

Notes: The band's farewell tour continues with newly announced 2023 and 2024 dates.

Ticketing Details: Here

Nov. 2 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 18 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 5-6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Jan. 12-13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Jan. 19 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Feb. 2 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Feb. 16 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

March 1 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

March 8 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

March 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Fuming Mouth

Support Act: Devil Master and Final Gasp

Notes: The dates are in support of Fuming Mouth's Last Day of Sun, due Nov. 3.

Ticketing Details: Here

Oct. 31 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ St. Vitus

Nov. 1 - Troy, N.Y. @ El Dorado Bar

Nov. 2 - Boston, Mass. @ The Middle East

Nov. 3 - Montreal, Quebec @ Les Foufounes Électriques

Nov. 4 - Toronto, Ontario @ Nineteen Seventy Eight

Nov. 6 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ X-Ray Bar

Nov. 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen

Nov. 9 - Denver, Colo. @ High Dive

Nov. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Aces High

Nov. 13 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Cobalt

Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Substation

Nov. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante’s

Nov. 17 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Thee Stork Room

Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Midnight Hour

Nov. 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Nov. 20 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Pub Rock

Nov. 21 - Albuquerque, Ariz. @ Moonlight

Nov. 24 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

Nov. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ Cheap Steaks

Nov. 28 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Nov. 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl

Nov. 30 - Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506

Dec. 1 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Dec. 2 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

Dec. 3 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Greta Van Fleet

Support Act: Geese on select dates.

Notes: The dates come in support of Greta Van Fleet's Starcatcher album.

Ticketing Details: Here

April 27 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena#

April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena#

May 01 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp#

May 02 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center#

May 06 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center#

May 08 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Orion Amphitheater#

May 12 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum#

May 14 — Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena#

May 16 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center#

May 18 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena#

May 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena#

May 21 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum#

#with Geese

Motion City Soundtrack

Support Act: Gully Boys

Notes: The dates come in celebration of the 20th anniversary of I Am the Movie.

Ticketing Details: Here

Dec. 30 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Dec. 31 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Uptown Theater

Jan. 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

Jan. 3 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

Jan. 5 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Jan. 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

Jan. 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Threat

Jan. 9 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

Jan. 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Jan. 11 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony

Jan. 13 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Jan. 14 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Jan. 15 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Silverstein

Support Act: Stray From the Path and Avoid

Notes: This tour comes in support of the 10 year anniversary of This Is How the Wind Shifts.

Ticketing Details: Here

Nov. 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

Nov. 25 – Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

Nov. 26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

Nov. 28 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Nov. 29 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Dec. 1 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Dec. 2 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Dec. 5 – Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

Dec. 6 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Dec. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee

Dec. 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent Theater

Dec. 10 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Dec. 12 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Dec. 13 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Dec. 15 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

Dec. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Dec. 17 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic

Staind

Support Act: See below dates.

Notes: The dates come in support of their Confessions of the Fallen album.

Ticketing Details: Here

April 18 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp. #

April 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena *

April 20 – Orlando, Fla. @ Central Fairgrounds *

April 25 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr $

April 26 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena %

April 27 – Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Ctr ^

May 3 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum &

May 4 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr &

* With Seether, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Sleep Theory, Tim Montana and Austin Meade

$ With Seether, The Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Tim Montana, Plush

% With Seether, The Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Tim Montana

& With I Prevail, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Tim Montana

^ With Seether, Asking Alexandria, Tim Montana

# With Ayron Jones, Austin Meade

Ulcerate

Support Act: Altars

Ticketing Details: Here

Nov. 07 – North Hollywood, Calif. @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 08 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Neck Of The Woods

Nov. 10 – Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

Nov. 11 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Substation

Nov. 12 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Nov. 14 - Mexico City, Mexico @ HDX Circus Bar

Nov. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies

Nov. 17 – Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary

Nov. 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Hard Luck

Nov. 19 – Montreal, Quebec @ Piranha Bar

Nov. 20 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon

Nov. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Middle East

Nov. 22 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Warehouse On Watts

Nov. 24 – Baltimore, Md. @ Metro

Nov. 25 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus Bar

Also of Note:

* Lorna Shore has booked a trio of Christmas shows for fans in the Northeastern U.S. Currents, Rivers of Nihil, Varials and Entheos will be joining them for the dates that includes stops in Worcester, Massachusetts (Dec. 20, Palladium), Long Island, New York (Dec. 21, Paramount) and Sayreville, New Jersey (Dec. 22, Starland Ballroom).

Ticketing Info: Here

* 311 are bringing "311 Day" back to Las Vegas for 2024. The band will perform at Park MGM in Las Vegas on March 9 and 10.

Ticketing Details: Here

* The lineup for the annual holiday radio festival, the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas, has been revealed. Taking place Dec. 9 at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, this year features Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, Garbage, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Cannons, Lovejoy, Bakar and The Beaches.

Ticketing Info: Here

* Heart will reunite for a special New Year's Eve concert at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena with special guests Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.

Ticketing Info: Here

* PJ Harvey will take part in the "I INSIDE THE OLD YEAR DYING: POETRY, CONVERSATION, MUSIC" on Nov. 7 at Brooklyn, New York's Warsaw. The evening will feature readings from Orlam, her latest work of poetry, a conversation with author and New Yorker staff writer Amanda Petrusich, and the performance of several songs from her latest album I Inside the Old Year Dying with her bandmates John Parish and James Johnston. The event will be Harvey’s first live appearance in North America in six years.

Ticketing Info: Here