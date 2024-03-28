15 Rock + Metal Album Anniversary Tour Lineups We’d Love to See in 2024

Who would you like to see out on the road celebrating an album anniversary in 2024? We've got some thoughts on that question.

First off, we should let you know that bands that have already announced some sort of album anniversary tours or shows this year were off limits for this feature.

That includes: Green Day (Dookie + American Idiot), Lamb of God (Ashes of the Wake), Mastodon (Leviathan), Korn (Korn), Weezer (Weezer - Blue), The Offspring (Smash), Scorpions (Love at First Sting), Liam Gallagher (Oasis' Definitely Maybe), Stone Temple Pilots (Purple), Live (Throwing Copper) and The Killers (Hot Fuss).

That still leaves us with plenty of fantasy album anniversary lineup options. Who wouldn't love to see a potential Family Values revival led by Limp Bizkit and Staind, a grunge gathering with Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains and Hole or an emo revival reuniting My Chemical Romance and The Used?

There are other bands such as Slipknot, Metallica and Nine Inch Nails that have multiple major albums celebrating big anniversaries this year as well, perhaps giving them the opportunity to dig deep with "An evening with" type performances.

We have bands celebrating 15-, 20-, 25-, 30- and 40-year anniversaries this year, each paired up celebrating special records that left a lasting mark on their period in which they were released. But wouldn't it be great to go back one more time?

READ MORE: 17 Stacked Rock + Metal Concert Lineups You Wish You Got to See

We've got 15 proposed album anniversary tours that we're certain would be big draws for 2024. Now we just need the bands to make them happen.

15 Anniversary Tours We'd Love to See in 2024 Let's all travel back in time and rock out once more with the albums that meant something to us. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire