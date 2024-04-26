Blink-182 Announce Final 2024 North American Tour Leg for ‘One More Time’

Blink-182 are going to do it "one more time," taking their reunion tour with Tom DeLonge around North American for one final spin this summer.

The group has announced a new run of dates that will feature support from Pierce The Veil, jxdn, Live Without, Drain, Hot Milk, Landon Barker, EKKSTACY and Astronoid on select stops.

The 30-date trek gets underway June 20 at Orlando's Kia Center wrapping around the U.S. and Canada until an Aug. 15 finale in Toronto. All dates, cities and venues are listed at the bottom of this post.

Blink-182 have also let it be known that fans will be seeing a whole new show, with new production elements being added for the tour. There are a variety of VIP packages available for the run through vipnation.com. All ticketing details can also be found through the band's website.

Blink-182 2024 Summer North American Tour

June 20 – Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center *

June 21 – Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center *

June 24 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center ^

June 25 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena ^

June 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena %

June 30 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park +

July 02 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena +

July 03 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena +

July 06 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium +

July 08– Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center +

July 09 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center +

July 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center <

July 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center <

July 14 – Quincy, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre < July 21 – Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field # July 23 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park # July 24 — Hartford, Ct. @ The XFINITY Theatre # July 26 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center >

July 27 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena >

July 29 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena >

July 30 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena >

Aug. 01 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena >

Aug. 02 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse >

Aug. 06 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center >

Aug. 07 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum >

Aug. 09 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center >

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center +

Aug. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena +

Aug. 13 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center +

Aug. 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre +

* With Support from Pierce The Veil and jxdn

^ With Support from Pierce The Veil and Live Without

% With Support from Pierce The Veil and Drain

+ With Support from Pierce The Veil and Hot Milk

< With Support from Pierce The Veil and Landon Barker # With Support from Pierce The Veil and EKKSTACY > With Support from Pierce The Veil and Astronoid