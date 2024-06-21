Blink-182 kicked off their summer stadium tour last night (June 20), playing a 26-song set that included a lot of rarities.

The run, which features support from Pierce the Veil, extends through Aug. 15 and is one of dozens of big summer tours taking place in North America.

The first stop came at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida and fans got to witness quite a special set. "M+M's" off Cheshire Cat and "Obvious" from the band's self-titled album hadn't been played live with Tom DeLonge since 2013. Those songs hadn't been performed with any lineup since 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Elsewhere in the set, Blink-182 covered part of "When Your Heart Stops Beating" by +44, followed by a partial cover of Box Car Racer's "There Is." It was the first time they'd covered either band live.

The night also marked the world premiere of "Can't Go Back," an unreleased song.

See the full setlist further down the page and watch fan-filmed footage of select highlights directly below. To view the remainder of Blink-182's North American stadium tour dates, head here.

Blink-182, "Obvious" (June 20, 2024)

Blink-182, "M+M's" (June 20, 2024)

Blink-182, "Can't Go Back" (June 20, 2024)

Blink-182 Setlist — June 20, 2024

01. "Feeling This"

02. "The Rock Show"

03. "Man Overboard"

04. "Aliens Exist"

05. "DANCE WITH ME"

06. "Obvious" (First live performance since 2018; first time with Tom since 2013)

07. "Bored to Death"

08. "EDGING"

09. "Up All Night"

10. "MORE THAN YOU KNOW"

11. "M+M's" (First live performance since 2016; first time with Tom since 2013)

12. "Stay Together for the Kids"

13. "Not Now" (Extended drum solo with Travis suspended above the stage)

14. "Can't Go Back" (World premiere; unreleased song)

15. "I Miss You"

16. "Down" (Outro drum solo)

17. "When Your Heart Stops Beating" (+44 cover) (Partial; first verse and chorus)

18. "There Is" (Box Car Racer cover) (Partial; first verse and chorus)

19. "FUCK FACE"

20. "ANTHEM PART 3"

21. "Always"

22. "What's My Age Again?"

23. "First Date" (with a snippet of "Blitzkrieg Bop" by Ramones)

24. "All the Small Things"

25. "Dammit" (with a snippet of "No Scrubs" by TLC)

26. "ONE MORE TIME"

